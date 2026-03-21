Dollar General Just Made 2 Major Changes to How You Shop

D.G. stores are getting a major facelift this year.

No one offers bargain shopping quite like Dollar General—and U.S. consumers seem to agree. After a strong fourth quarter, the retailer is moving full steam ahead with its Project Renovate initiative, along with an exciting new program that could put more money back into shoppers’ pockets. Keep reading to find out more about the two major changes coming to a Dollar General near you.

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Dollar General is introducing new store layouts.

As Best Life previously reported, Dollar General is slated to add 450 new locations to its portfolio by January 2027. However, the discounter retailer also has plans to upgrade and remodel 4,250 locations across the U.S. as part of its ongoing Project Renovate efforts.

So, what will the new store layouts look like? According to Yahoo Finance, shoppers can anticipate enhanced floor plans with a wider selection of products across multiple categories. “These larger footprint stores provide additional opportunities to serve our customers, including expanded cooler offerings and more health and beauty products,” said Todd Vasos, CEO and director of Dollar General, during a recent quarterly earnings call with investors.

D.G. officials said the new layouts are aimed to inspire “greater browsing and treasure hunt shopping” in a “more open and inviting” atmosphere, reports All Alabama.

“Looking ahead to 2026, we are excited about our plans to drive continued growth through a variety of initiatives designed to further enhance the customer experience, elevate our brand, drive greater enterprise-wide efficiencies, and extend our reach, all while creating long-term shareholder value,” added Vasos.

Dollar General has already begun implementing this remodeling plan at its existing stores—and it appears to be paying off. Vasos reported a drop in store manager turnover rates in 2025, per Retail Dive.

Bigger store layouts also mean more room for grocery-style offerings. Dollar General already carries a broad pantry selection, ranging from canned goods to baking supplies. But in the near future, Vasos said D.G. intends to offer fresh produce at 200 more locations nationwide, adding to the 7,000 stores that already carry fresh fruits and vegetables.

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A subscription program is coming.

Additional breaking Dollar General news: A subscription program is in the works.

As of this report, it’s unclear whether users will have to pay a membership fee to join, and what exactly the subscription program will offer, in terms of exclusive benefits and promotions.

However, it’s safe to assume that the elite tier will offer members exclusive savings, along with potential early access to new collections and sale events. There’s also speculation that shoppers could earn points on purchases, which can then be redeemed for future discounts.

“Ultimately, we believe this format will help drive both increased transactions and ticket as the store provides for an even fuller fill in trip,” Vasos told analysts, per Retail Dive.

But as Vasos puts it, Dollar General remains dedicated to its “core customer.”