11 Best Dollar General New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Including kitchenware from Dolly Parton’s exclusive line.

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Rewarding yourself with a shopping trip for conquering your spring cleaning? We hand-picked a ton of affordable items at Dollar General, spanning personal care, kitchen, outdoor, and seasonal categories. From bedroom upgrades to Easter essentials, here are the 11 best new arrivals hitting Dollar General this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Finds for Just $1.

1 Kathy Ireland Floral Queen Comforter Set

Give your bedroom a fresh new look—without spending on furniture—with the Kathy Ireland Floral Queen Comforter Set for just $35. The set includes a plush comforter and two pillow shams, available in two floral prints.

2 Kathy Ireland Glass Storage Jars

Clean up your bathroom counters in a stylish, well-organized way with these sleek Glass Storage Jars from Kathy Ireland’s D.G. collection. The Medium Glass Storage Jar ($6) is an ideal size for bath salts, cotton balls, bobby pins, and Q-tips. Meanwhile, the Large Glass Storage Jar ($8) is great for cotton rounds, hair ties, feminine products, and bath bombs.

3 True Living Mahogany & Driftwood Room Fresheners

True Living just added a new scent to its line of room fresheners: Mahogany & Driftwood. The gender-neutral fragrance is available in the form of:

4 Easter Plastic Storage Basket with Charms

Pick up these Easter Plastic Storage Baskets with Charms ($5 each) for your big Easter egg scavenger hunt. The kiddies can decorate their basket (available in pink, lavender, and blue) with the included rubber Easter-themed charms.

RELATED: 11 Best Five Below New Arrivals.

5 Quad Folding Chair with Carry Bag

Baseball season is right around the corner; grab your Quad Folding Chair with Carry Bag ($10) before they’re all gone! The chair has supportive arm rests with a built-in cup holder for your afternoon iced coffee.

6 Spring Garden Flags

Spruce up your front yard with these colorful Spring Garden Flags, retailing for just $1 each. They’re equipped with sturdy metal frames to withstand Mother Nature’s unpredictability.

7 Ceramic Flower Planter

Available in three muted shades, this Ceramic Flower Planter ($5) is perfect for small houseplants and tiny flowers.

8 OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent 2-Pack

It’s almost that time of year! Scare off mosquitoes and gnats with OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent 2-Pack ($13), which guarantees up to eight hours of protection.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Spring Home Finds.

9 Celavi Acne Treatment Patch

Zap pimples with a Celavi Acne Treatment Patch ($3), formulated with hydrocolloid to absorb excess oils and gunk. The 36-count box comes with two different sized clear patches.

10 Peeps Easter Activity Book

Everyone’s favorite Easter candy gets a colorful makeover in the Peeps Easter Activity Book ($1), which features eight pages of puzzles, coloring pages, mazes, and games. The booklet also includes a sheet of scented stickers.

11 Dolly Parton Spring Reusable Straws

We spotted these striped Spring Reusable Straws ($2 per four-count) hiding in Dolly Parton‘s spring line. Also included is a cleaning bristle to prevent built-up bacteria and odors.