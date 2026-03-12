11 Best New Dollar General Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The latest drop has everything from potting soil to solar powered lanterns.

Besides updating your Easter decor, getting ready for spring also requires getting your garden going again. And fortunately for those working on a budget, you can give your backyard the upgrade it deserves with Dollar General. The latest drop of items at the bargain retailer has everything from solar-powered lighting options to cheeky decor, all for single-digit pricing. Ready to start enjoying your yard again? Here are the best new Dollar General finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Solar Metal Lantern

Looking for a literal garden glow up? Look no further than this Solar Metal Lantern ($6), which charges with sunlight by day so it can burn brightly all night. It’s an easy way to illuminate any walkways, steps, flower beds, or garden paths without having to run wires.

2 Ceramic Flower Planter

With spring upon us, it’s time to reinvest in your relationship with plants. This Ceramic Flower Planter ($5) is perfect for potting everything from herbs and succulents to perennials and more, making a great addition to your windowsils, walkways, and porch.

3 Birdhouse Garden Decor

Who doesn’t love stepping into your yard and being greeted by a colorful winged visitor? Invite them onto your property with this Birdhouse Garden Decor ($5) which comes in multiple adorable designs and provides a safe place for them to rest and relax.

4 Diamond Pattern Planter

The right piece of pottery can really give your flowers an upscale look. That’s the case with this Diamond Pattern Planter ($3), which is a truly affordable way to upgrade your houseplant situation, no matter what you’re growing.

5 Metal Flower Shaped Wall Decor

Whether you’re dressing up a storage shed or brightening up the garage, this Metal Flower Shaped Wall Decor ($6) is an effectively cheerful piece of spring decor. The 3D piece is also constructed of durable metal, making it a long-lasting (yet still affordable) investment!

6 Belstrom Garden 8 Pattern Turret Sprinkler

Getting on top of essential lawnwork is one of the top spring priorities for homeowners. You can get your watering plan down without breaking the bank with Belstrom Garden 8 Pattern Turret Sprinkler ($3), which features different settings to match any hydration need.

7 True Living Outdoors All Purpose Potting Soil

Your plants and flowers are going to need the right foundation if they’re going to have a fighting chance at making it to the fall. Fortunately, this True Living Outdoors All Purpose Potting Soil ($3.50) is suitable for both indoor and outdoor plants. And if you’re looking to go the extra mile, you can also opt for True Living Outdoors Container Mix Potting Soil with Fertilizer ($5) to provide all the nutrients they’ll need for the entire season!

8 True Living Outdoors Bowl Planter with Legs

Want an elevated look for your flowers? This True Living Outdoors Bowl Planter with Legs ($5) provides literally that! Besides the aesthetics, this design also provides for better drainage. And with its sturdy construction, you won’t have to worry about replacing it any time soon!

9 Umbrella Shaped Rain Train

The best gardens can celebrate any kind of weather, even when the sun isn’t shining. In fact, this Umbrella Shaped Rain Train ($6) makes the most of those drizzly days, creating a unique elemental water feature that’s as soothing as it is visually appealing.

10 Hanging Solar Flower Lantern

Just because you need overhead lighting outdoors doesn’t mean you need to run wires! With this Hanging Solar Flower Lantern ($5), you can get all the energy you need from the sun to provide plenty of light all night long.

11 Luminite Color Changing Citronella Candle

If you’re going to enjoy that hard-earned outdoor time, you’re going to have to find a way to keep those pesky flying insects away. This Luminite Color Changing Citronella Candle ($5) not only wards off mosquitoes and more, but it’s also powered by LED lights that provide a dazzling display when it’s lit!