7 Best New Dollar General Easter Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Get your Easter feast table looking its very best with these spring-y decorations.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even though it might not register quite as high on the list as preparing for Christmas and Hanukkah, there’s still something special about shopping for Easter decorations. This is especially true when you consider stores like Dollar General, where you can typically find great decor for your home without blowing out your entire holiday budget. This week, the bargain retailer has released some perfect products for sprucing up your Easter meal, including tableware and other spring-y options. Read on for the best new Dollar General Easter decor finds that are hopping onto shelves just in time.

RELATED: 13 Best Spring Items From Dolly Parton’s New Dollar General Line.

1 Peeps Easter Bunny String Lights

Few seasonal sweets are as widely adored as Peeps. True fans of those marshmallow bunnies look forward to being able to snack on them each year—including some who are now running to Bath & Body Works so they can smell like them!

But even if you’re not a fan of the candy itself, you can’t deny that the candies have an iconic look that makes them an essential part of any Easter celebration. That’s why these Peeps Easter Bunny String Lights ($3) are such a great decor find: The battery-powered item is an easy way to dress up your entryway, coffee table, refreshment station, or brunch table.

2 Easter Bunny Table Décor

When it comes to Easter decorations, it can pay to lean into some adorability. This Easter Bunny Table Décor ($3) is one of the easier ways to bring a playful look to your meal, while also adding a pop of spring colors to brighten things up.

3 Easter Tableware

If you’re hosting Easter brunch this year, there’s a good chance you’re going to need more than the standard plates and flatware you have lying around. Instead, you can turn your entire tablescape into an Easter celebration with these printed products from Dollar General. They all cost just $3 or less and cover you for every part of the meal with a cute bunny motif.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Easter Finds.

4 Easter Bunny Vehicle Table Décor

There’s more than one way to give a nod to everyone’s favorite candy basket deliverer! These adorable Easter Bunny Vehicle Table Décor ($1) are both playful and colorful, featuring different cars and trucks with fun holiday characters and sayings. Get a set and turn your tabletop into a mini spring parade!

5 Mini Easter Tabletop “Hello Spring” Sign

Easter and the end of winter are inextricably linked, and if you’re as excited to see a warmer season start as we are, there’s no harm in celebrating it. These Mini Easter Tabletop “Hello Spring” Signs ($1) can do just that, with one featuring budding bulb flowers and another showcasing some colorful carrots.

6 Easter Egg Garland

Dressing up your mantle or tabletop? Consider grabbing some of this Easter Egg Garland ($5), which is an easy way to add some pastels (and glitter!) to your holiday decor. The lightweight product is also easy to hang, making it much easier than dying all those eggs for that centerpiece basket you had planned.

RELATED: 11 Best New Michaels Easter Finds.

7 Happy Easter Mini Carrots

Planning on doing a little DIY for your decor? These Happy Easter Mini Carrots ($1) come in a four-pack and make for a great addition to homemade wreaths, floral arrangements, and other crafts. You can also simply use them as plate or table decorations for your Easter brunch!