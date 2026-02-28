 Skip to content

11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

February 28, 2026
Everything is $6 or less.
February 28, 2026
Getting a head start on your spring cleaning? We found tons of savvy storage organizers for paper and plastic goods, as well as table setting essentials hiding in Dollar General’s kitchen department. So, it’s time to throw out those rusted oven pans, tattered placemats, and chipped dishes. Keep reading to discover the 11 best new Dollar General kitchen finds flying off shelves this week.

1
Pantry Storage Organizers

wooden kitchen organizers
Dollar General

Struggling to keep your kitchen tidy and organized? Create a dedicated storage system with the help of these labeled wood compartments, which accommodate foil and plastic wrap, trash bags, and plastic baggies (including snack, sandwich, quart, and gallon sizes), and retail for $5 each.

2
Nonstick Steel Baking Pans

baking pans
Dollar General

Overhaul your bakeware collection with a new Nonstick 8×8″ Square Pan ($6), perfect for mini casseroles, brownies, quiches, cakes, and small-batch biscuits or cinnamon rolls. For homemade breads, pick up this Nonstick 9×5″ Loaf Pan ($5). We also found this 6-Count Nonstick Muffin Tin ($6), which you can use for cupcakes and egg bites, too.

3
Melamine Berry Holder Basket

blue and yellow berry baskets
Dollar General

I love fresh fruit, but I get extremely lazy when it comes to washing and cutting them for easy snacking. To nip the habit, I’m using this Melamine Berry Holder Basket ($3), which functions as both a colander and storage bin. Choose from sunshine yellow or cerulean blue, or grab both!

4
Lemon Dinnerware

blue and yellow lemon plates
Dollar General

For outdoor entertaining, set your patio table with D.G.’s beautiful lemon dinnerware collection, including the Lemon Dinner Plate and Lemon Bowl. Both pieces are made from lightweight, shatter-resistant material and retail for $2 a piece.

5
Lemon Butter Dish with Built-In Spreader

blue and yellow lemon butter dish
Dollar General

Also hiding in D.G.’s lemon dinnerware collection is this savvy Ceramic Butter Dish. The wood lid has a built-in holder for a butter spreader, which is also included in your $6 purchase.

6
Glass Storage Jars

blue and yellow lemon glass jars
Dollar General

Preserve jellies, dressings, sauces, as well as iced coffee and other cold beverages in this Pint Glass Storage Jar ($1). This Mini Glass Storage Jar ($1) is ideal for dry ingredients and spices.

7
Round Cupcake Stand

blue or white cake stands
Dollar General

Proudly display your homemade baked goods on this ceramic Round Cupcake Stand ($3), available in white and navy blue.

8
Storage Basket with Bamboo Lid

sage green or white storage boxes
Dollar General

Corral individually packaged snacks and opened bags of chips, crackers, and cookies in this sleek Storage Basket with Bamboo Lid ($4).

9
Cotton Oven Mitt

patterned oven mitts
Dollar General

Replace ratty potholders and oven gloves with this Cotton Oven Mitt ($1). It’s designed with a quilted interior that blocks out heat and a convenient hanging loop.

10
Animal-Shaped Salt & Pepper Shakers

chicken or pig salt and pepper shakers
Dollar General

Take your pick from this adorable Chicken Salt & Pepper Shaker Set or Pig Salt & Pepper Shaker Set, both of which are made from ceramic and retail for $3 each.

11
Round Jute Placemat

round rattan placemat
Dollar General

Complete your spring tablescape with a Round Jute Placemat ($3) at every seat. The intricate woven design adds visual interest to your setting.

