11 Best New Dollar General Finds Hitting Shelves This February

The first month of 2026 came and went in the blink of an eye. But you know what they say: A new month signals the start of a new chapter—and all new inventory at our favorite stores! Whether you’re shopping for Valentine’s Day or stocking up on everyday essentials, here are the 11 best new Dollar General finds hitting shelves this month.

1 Mallory 4-Blade Disposable Razors

These Mallory 4-Blade Women’s Disposable Razors ($4 per three-pack) and Mallory 4-Blade Disposable Razors ($4 per three-pack) are designed with an ergonomic handle for durability and a pivoting head for a clean, close shave.

2 PEAK Long Life Antifreeze & Coolant

Keep your vehicle in tip-top shape with the PEAK Long Life Prediluted Antifreeze & Coolant ($10) and PEAK Long Life Full Strength Concentrate Antifreeze & Coolant ($16), both of which are safe for all makes and models, and offer up to five years (or 150,000 miles) of protection. Note: The full-strength formula must be mixed with water to reap the benefits.

3 Dunkin’ Heart-Shaped Chocolates Box

Does your partner run on Dunkin’? For Valentine’s Day, surprise them with a Heart-Shaped Box of Chocolates ($7) featuring three iconic donut flavors from their favorite coffee chain, including Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter, and Chocolate Creme.

4 Spa Headband

I incorporated a Spa Headband ($2) into my skincare and makeup routine about a year ago, and it’s been a total game changer — now I wear it while I’m cooking and even cleaning up around the house! Its plush design makes it comfier than typical hair accessories, and I find that it does a better job of keeping stray hairs out of my face.

5 Crayola Super Tips Washable Markers

The Crayola Super Tips Washable Markers ($5) include 20 non-toxic markers whose uniquely-shaped point allows artists to draw in both thick and thin lines.

6 Pedigree Dog Treats

Calling all dog moms! Pick up a sweet treat for your pooch, like these Pedigree Dual-Flavor Dentastix Small Dog Dental Treats ($5) or Pedigree Dentastix Chewy Chunx Large Dog Dental Treats ($3). The combo pack includes both bacon and chicken flavors, while the chewy sticks have a chicken flavor.

7 Magic Grow Capsules

These 3D toys, Ja-Ru Magic Grow Capsules ($1), turn into magical creatures when they interact with water. Choose from six themed packs: Sea Creatures, Dino Creatures, Zoo Animals, Farm Animals, Bug Buddies, and Fun Wheels.

8 Palmer’s Coconut Oil Deep Conditioner

Treat yourself to an at-home scalp massage with Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Moisture Boost Protein Pack ($2), which targets dryness and boosts shine. Meanwhile, Palmer’s Olive Oil Formula with Vitamin E Deep Conditioning Pack ($2) is formulated with antioxidants to help minimize frizz, enhance volume, and improve scalp hydration.

9 Suave Curly Hair Care

Formulated for curly locks, Suave’s Lush & Coily Shea Butter & Pure Coconut Oil Shampoo ($5) and Lush & Coily Shea Butter & Pure Coconut Oil Conditioner ($5) hydrate hair and work as a detangler to prevent stubborn knots and frizz.

10 Scented Candles

Set the mood with this Scented Candle ($3) available in the scents Morning Musk, Earth & Cedar, and Fresh Horizon.

11 Solar Pathway LED Lights

Get your lawn spring-ready with these Solar Pathway LED Lights, which retail for $3 a piece. The stakes make them easy to install; no wiring or batteries required.