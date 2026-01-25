Including decor and gift ideas.

Valentine’s Day decor and gift finds have taken over the shelves at Family Dollar. The bargain retailer has decked out its aisles in red, pink, and white to honor the holiday of love. From tinsel and garland to themed plush toys, here are the 11 best new Family Dollar Valentine’s Day finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Valentine’s Day Bouquet Plush Toys

Going on a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway? These Valentine’s Day Bouquet Plush Toys ($12) are a smart alternative to fresh flowers if you’re traveling. Don’t forget the box of chocolate hearts, too!

2 Heart-Shaped Tinsel Wreath

Add a pop of color to your front door with this Heart-Shaped Tinsel Wreath ($7), or create a disco effect and hang a few from the ceiling.

3 Valentine’s Day Food Plush Toys

Ditch the stuffed teddy bear this V-Day and nab one of these cute Valentine’s Day Food Plush Toys ($5 each) instead. Choose from four adorable characters: “U Have a Pizza My Heart” Pizza Slice, “I Love You Berry Much” Strawberry, “I Like You S’more” S’more, and “Let’s Taco ‘Bout Us” Taco.

4 Valentine’s Day-Themed Chapstick Set

Keep your lips soft and hydrated for your Valentine’s Day smooch with this Valentine’s Day-Themed Chapstick Set ($4), which features a trio of flirty flavors like Berry Much Besties, Mint to Be, and Cherish Me Cherry.

5 Hanging Tinsel Signs

Spread the love with these “XOXO” and “LOVE” Hanging Tinsel Signs ($2 each). They come equipped with cords for convenient display.

6 Heart Lid Candles

These Heart Lid Candles ($7) are the perfect addition to a spa-themed gift basket or self-care goodie bag—and you can reuse the glass jars for hair accessories and bathroom supplies.

7 Foil Balloons

Your V-Day gift isn’t complete without a balloon bouquet! Family Dollar offers tons of darling designs for $2, including:

8 Chocolate-Scented Bear Plush Toy

Does your crush love stuffed animals and candles? Combine their two favorite things with this adorable Chocolate-Scented Bear Plush Toy ($2). The bear comes in white, brown, and pink.

9 Valentine’s-Printed Plush Throw Blankets

Available in four themed designs, these Valentine’s-Printed Plush Throw Blankets (on sale for $5 each) are the perfect cozy companion for your next movie night.

10 Heart-Shaped Novelty Glasses

I’ll be handing out these red and pink Heart-Shaped Novelty Glasses ($2 a pair) for photo props at my Galentine’s Day party. (And saving them for Halloween just in case!)

11 Valentine’s Treat Bags

Assembling goodie bags for the classroom? Stuff these Valentine’s Treat Bags ($2) with mini candies and Valentine cards.