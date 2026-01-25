 Skip to content

11 Best New Family Dollar Valentine's Day Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

January 25, 2026
Including decor and gift ideas.
January 25, 2026
Valentine’s Day decor and gift finds have taken over the shelves at Family Dollar. The bargain retailer has decked out its aisles in red, pink, and white to honor the holiday of love. From tinsel and garland to themed plush toys, here are the 11 best new Family Dollar Valentine’s Day finds hitting shelves this week.

1
Valentine’s Day Bouquet Plush Toys

Valentine's Day bouquet plushes
Family Dollar

Going on a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway? These Valentine’s Day Bouquet Plush Toys ($12) are a smart alternative to fresh flowers if you’re traveling. Don’t forget the box of chocolate hearts, too!

2
Heart-Shaped Tinsel Wreath

Valentine's Day tinsel heart
Family Dollar

Add a pop of color to your front door with this Heart-Shaped Tinsel Wreath ($7), or create a disco effect and hang a few from the ceiling.

3
Valentine’s Day Food Plush Toys

Valentine's Day food plushies
Family Dollar

Ditch the stuffed teddy bear this V-Day and nab one of these cute Valentine’s Day Food Plush Toys ($5 each) instead. Choose from four adorable characters: “U Have a Pizza My Heart” Pizza Slice, “I Love You Berry Much” Strawberry, “I Like You S’more” S’more, and “Let’s Taco ‘Bout Us” Taco.

4
Valentine’s Day-Themed Chapstick Set

Valentine's Day Chapstick
Family Dollar

Keep your lips soft and hydrated for your Valentine’s Day smooch with this Valentine’s Day-Themed Chapstick Set ($4), which features a trio of flirty flavors like Berry Much Besties, Mint to Be, and Cherish Me Cherry.

5
Hanging Tinsel Signs

Valentine's Day tinsel words
Family Dollar

Spread the love with these “XOXO” and “LOVE” Hanging Tinsel Signs ($2 each). They come equipped with cords for convenient display.

6
Heart Lid Candles

Valentine's Day heart jar candles
Family Dollar

These Heart Lid Candles ($7) are the perfect addition to a spa-themed gift basket or self-care goodie bag—and you can reuse the glass jars for hair accessories and bathroom supplies.

7
Foil Balloons

Valentine's balloons
Family Dollar

Your V-Day gift isn’t complete without a balloon bouquet! Family Dollar offers tons of darling designs for $2, including:

8
Chocolate-Scented Bear Plush Toy

Valentine's Day chocolate-scented teddy bears
Family Dollar

Does your crush love stuffed animals and candles? Combine their two favorite things with this adorable Chocolate-Scented Bear Plush Toy ($2). The bear comes in white, brown, and pink.

9
Valentine’s-Printed Plush Throw Blankets

Valentine's Day blankets
Family Dollar

Available in four themed designs, these Valentine’s-Printed Plush Throw Blankets (on sale for $5 each) are the perfect cozy companion for your next movie night.

10
Heart-Shaped Novelty Glasses

Valentine's Day heart sunglasses
Family Dollar

I’ll be handing out these red and pink Heart-Shaped Novelty Glasses ($2 a pair) for photo props at my Galentine’s Day party. (And saving them for Halloween just in case!)

11
Valentine’s Treat Bags

Valentine's Day gift bags
Family Dollar

Assembling goodie bags for the classroom? Stuff these Valentine’s Treat Bags ($2) with mini candies and Valentine cards.

