11 Best New Dollar General Valentine’s Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The winter holidays are a whirlwind. One moment, we’re leaving cookies out for Santa Claus, and the next, we’re hitting up our local Dollar General for Valentine’s Day decor. You still have plenty of time on the calendar to make V-Day plans with your special someone—but you do need to act with haste because these Valentine’s Day finds at Dollar General will sell out. Shop our top picks below.

1. Valentine’s Day Throw Blanket

Add this plush, ultra-soft Valentine’s Day Throw Blanket ($5) to your partner’s sweetheart basket. It has cherries, gummy bears, hearts, macarons, and other lovey-dovey-themed designs.

2. 20-Foot Valentine’s Day Heart Garland

Use this reel of 20-Foot Valentine’s Day Heart Garland ($1) to create your own photobooth backdrop or a party banner. The glittery red hearts are fastened to a metal wire that’s easy to bend for customizing.

3. Valentine’s Day Sticker Sheet

Dollar General is selling Valentine’s Day Sticker Sheets ($1 per pack) for scrapbooking, card making, and decorating. My roommate is a grade school teacher, and I know her students will love these, so I’m nabbing a few packs that she can use during the month of February.

4. Heart-Shaped Wooden Ornaments

These Heart-Shaped Wooden Ornaments are available in two different colorful designs, both of which retail for $1 each and come with hanging loops for displaying. The red set features four ornaments with the sayings “Amour,” “True Love,” “Ooh La La,” and “Be Mine” written on them. The pink set features the phrases “XOXO,” “Be Mine,” “Hugs,” and “Cutie Pie.”

5. Heart-Shaped String Lights

Turn the romantic dial up a notch with these Heart-Shaped String Lights ($3). They alternate between warm white and a soft pink light.

6. Heart-Shaped Candy Dispenser

If you’re looking for a fun toy to add to your child’s Valentine’s Day basket, grab a Heart-Shaped Candy Dispenser ($2), which they can load up with their favorite small candies, such as M&M’s, conversation hearts, Skittles, and jelly beans.

7. “Love” Foil Balloon

Available in red and pink, this “Love” Foil Balloon ($1) is the perfect photo prop. Alternatively, use the included hanging wires to create a balloon arch.

8. Valentine’s Day Decor Signs

So maybe balloons and heart-shaped garland aren’t your cup of tea. Keep your decor simple this year and choose from one of Dollar General’s classic Valentine’s Day Decor Signs: “Cutie Pie,” “Love,” or “XOXO.” Each one has a different colorful pattern and retails for $1.

9. Valentine’s Day Supersoft Plush Toy with Heart-Shaped Balloon

Your little valentine will absolutely adore this Supersoft Plush Toy with Heart-Shaped Balloon ($10). It’s the perfect cuddle companion.

10. Heart-Shaped Pink Ceramic Mug

Once you’re ready to swap out your Christmas coffee mug, we found you a Valentine’s Day replacement: This Heart-Shaped Pink Ceramic Mug ($3). It’s even designed with a heart-shaped handle! (Also available in the color white.)

11. Pink Bath Towel

Made from super soft, quick-drying fabric, this Pink Bath Towel ($5) has white hearts all over it in honor of the love holiday.