11 Best New Dollar General Finds for Just $1 Hitting Shelves This Week

Dollar General has earned a strong reputation as the king of seasonal home decor and beauty dupes, but the discount retailer also has an impressive selection of name-brand products for below market price. We found hot ticket items from Crest, Gain, Jergens, and Heartland Farms for a fraction of the price when compared to Target and Walmart. See our 11 must-have new Dollar General finds below.

1 Crest 3D White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste

Crest’s 3D White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste is a “must-have for maintaining a bright smile” and “actually whitens your teeth and leaves your mouth feeling fresh,” according to shoppers. Other retailers, like Target and Walmart, sell the whitening toothpaste for over $5—but at D.G., shoppers can get it for just $1.25.

2 Food Storage Bags

Dollar General is selling quart-sized food storage bags, including Zipper Freezer Bags and Zip-Top Storage Bags, for $1 a piece. They’re perfect for storing leftovers and packing on-the-go snacks.

3 Gain Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap

Save big on name-brand household essentials, such as Gain’s Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap. It penetrates food stains and caked-on grease, leaving behind squeaky-clean dishes.

4 Jergens Moisturizing Hand Wash

Jergens Moisturizing Hand Wash ($1) works overtime to kill germs and nourish the skin barrier. The hydrating cleanser is available in the brand’s signature Cherry Almond scent.

5 Rose Water Facial Sheet Mask

This Rose Water Facial Sheet Mask ($1) is formulated with glycerin and hyaluronic acid for ultra hydration and improved skin elasticity, and it contains anti-inflammatory and anti-aging benefits.

6 Heartland Farms Twist Sticks Dog Treats

Made from real peanut butter, Heartland Farms’ Twist Sticks for Dogs are rawhide-free and categorized as “highly digestible” for canines. Grab a 12-pack for just $1.

7 Composition Notebook

Looking to get into journaling? Pick up a Composition Notebook for only a buck!

8 Scotch Transparent Tape

Christmas is right around the corner. Stock up on Scotch Transparent Tape ($1) for all your gift wrapping needs before they sell out.

9 Heavy Duty Dish Scrubbers

This Heavy Duty Headsaver Scourer ($1) packs on the elbow grease, releasing burnt food residue and tough stains. It’s strategically designed with a knob handle for easy (and secured) maneuvering. D.G. also has a three-count of Heavy Duty Scrubbing Sponges for $1.

10 Curling Ribbon

Add this variety pack of Curling Ribbon ($1) to your gift wrapping supplies. The set comes with red, yellow, green, blue, and orange ribbons.

11 2-Ply Bath Tissue

While you’re there, don’t forget to stock up on 2-Play Bath Tissue ($1) as well.

“Usually cheap toilet paper means cheap quality. These are great. So unexpected. Comparable to any other 2ply toilet paper on the market such as Scott. Definitely worth it,” says one shopper.