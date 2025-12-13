11 Best New Dollar General Specials Up to 70% Off Hitting Shelves This Week

The retailer's epic 24 Days of Savings event is underway!

Dollar General’s epic 24 Days of Savings event is underway, and this week brings even more can’t-miss deals—including up to 70 percent off select kitchen appliances! During the month-long extravaganza, the discount retailer is slashing prices on cooking essentials, gift finds, name-brand beauty, home decor, and more. Here are the best deals happening from Dec. 14 through Dec. 20.

1 Wireless Bluetooth Clip-On Microphone

Ready to unlock your inner influencer? This Sunday only, DG shoppers can purchase the Wireless Bluetooth Clip-On Microphone for 50 percent off, with a sale price of just $5.

2 Hyaluronic Acid Facial Sheet Mask

Stock up on Hyaluronic Acid Facial Sheet Masks while they’re as little as $1. The moisturizing serum helps alleviate dry skin while also treating fine lines and wrinkles.

3 Toastmaster Electric Hand Mixer

For a very limited time, shoppers can get the Toastermaster Electric Hand Mixer for the low price of just $6 (that’s $13 in savings). It’s equipped with dual chrome beaters and features seven speed levels.

4 Wireless Headphones

Save your money on the big, name-brand types and go for these Wireless Headphones ($12) instead. They’re both iPhone- and Android-compatible, and guarantee up to five hours of play time.

According to one shopper, the “ear cushions do a decent job of filtering outside noise,” and the “sound is never harsh, and I had no fatigue after hours of listening to music.”

5 Toastmaster 6-Speed Stand Mixer

Live out your Betty Crocker dreams with the help of Toastmaster’s robust 6-Speed Stand Mixer, perfect for mixing cookie and cake batters, kneading dough, and more. Normally, the kitchen appliance retails for $65, but Dollar General is lowering the price to $35 for one day only on Saturday, Dec. 20.

6 CoverGirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner Pencil

Stock up on beauty essentials, like the CoverGirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner Pencil ($7), before the name-brand find goes viral on TikTok. It has nearly 800 starred reviews from DG shoppers, including one person who said it “glides on smoothly without tugging, making it ideal for both beginners and pros.”

7 Lego 3-in-1 Space Shuttle Set

Part of Lego’s Creator collection, this 3-in-1 Space Shuttle Set allows aspiring engineers to build three space-inspired models, including a space shuttle, spaceship, and an astronaut with a jetpack and flag. Right now, it’s on sale for only $8.

8 3-Wick Vanilla Honey Candle

Unwind after a long, hard day to the relaxing scent of this 3-Wick Vanilla Honey Candle ($7).

9 5-Quart Nonstick Dutch Oven with Glass Lid

Mark my words: You won’t find a Dutch oven for under $20 anywhere else—let alone one with a tempered glass lid. This 5-Quart Nonstick Dutch Oven with Glass Lid ($19) is the perfect size for family meals and batch cooking, and its nonstick interior makes both serving food and cleanup a breeze.

10 Distressed Pewter Photo Frame

Running low on Christmas gift ideas? Tap into your sentimental side and use this Distressed Pewter Photo Frame ($5) to create a memorable keepsake.

11 Lattice Rug Runner

Spiffy up your hallway with a new rug, much like this Lattice Rug Runner ($14). It’s designed with a skid-resistant back for added safety and support.