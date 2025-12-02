11 Best Dollar General Sales Hitting Shelves This Month

Holiday wrapping paper is on sale for just $1.

Dollar General’s epic “24 Days of Savings” sale event is back and better than ever! Now through Dec. 24, D.G. shoppers can save up to 50 percent on pre-lit Christmas trees and score holiday wrapping essentials for just $1. Additionally, the retailer is offering can’t-miss deals on stocking stuffers, holiday treats, kids’ toys, and more. Keep reading for a sneak peek of the best Dollar General sales hitting shelves this month.

1 Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments

Snag this 30-pack of assorted Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments for just $5 at your local D.G. They come in a variety of shiny, matte, and glittery designs, in red, green, gold, silver, and multicolored.

During D.G.’s 24 Days of Savings, shoppers can score this 6-Foot Pre-Lit Faux Virginia Pine Christmas Tree (originally $38) for 50 percent off. It comes in three easy-to-assemble sections, making both setup and storage a breeze.

3 Holiday Wrapping Paper

Also on sale are 100-square-foot rolls of Holiday Wrapping Paper ($1). There are a multitude of festive designs to choose from.

4 Harvest Wooden Cake Stand

This gorgeous Harvest Wooden Cake Stand ($3) would make the perfect Christmas present for the baker in your life. Complete the gift with fun baking essentials like cookie cutters, sprinkles, and candies.

5 Embossed Throw Blanket

“Cozify” your couch or reading nook with this gray Embossed Plush Throw Blanket ($12), which has a luxe-looking appearance thanks to its textured design.

6 Vibe Boom Bluetooth Speaker

The audio levels and resolution on the Vibe Boom Bluetooth Speaker ($20) are “better than the speakers on my tablet,” said one shopper. “I don’t need any fancy bells & whistles, and I wanted a speaker with no lights. This one fits the bill!”

7 Flexible Storage Tote

There’s ample room for spare linens and towels, holiday quilts, and winter clothes in this Flexible Storage Tote ($10). It’s made from breathable mesh fabric (no stuffy odor) and has sturdy handles for easy maneuvering.

8 3-Wick Vanilla Honey Candle

Made from a soy wax blend, this 3-Wick Vanilla Honey Candle ($7) has a “heavenly scent,” raved one shopper. “I have bought many vanilla candles in the past and this brand surpasses them all!”

9 The Grinch Christmas Tree Skirt

Deck your Christmas tree out to the nines with this themed The Grinch Christmas Tree Skirt ($6). The skirt comes in a size small, which is ideal for tabletop trees and trees under three feet.

10 Neutrogena Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask

Shopping for stocking stuffers? Pick up a few sheets of Neutrogena’s Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask ($4 each). The skincare treatment makes for a relaxing, at-home spa night.

11 Christmas Coffee Mug

How adorable is this Christmas Coffee Mug ($2) with Santa Claus perched on its handle?! It would also make the perfect mug for peppermint hot cocoa or warm tea.