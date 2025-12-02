11 Best Dollar General Sales Hitting Shelves This Month
Dollar General’s epic “24 Days of Savings” sale event is back and better than ever! Now through Dec. 24, D.G. shoppers can save up to 50 percent on pre-lit Christmas trees and score holiday wrapping essentials for just $1. Additionally, the retailer is offering can’t-miss deals on stocking stuffers, holiday treats, kids’ toys, and more. Keep reading for a sneak peek of the best Dollar General sales hitting shelves this month.
1
Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments
Snag this 30-pack of assorted Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments for just $5 at your local D.G. They come in a variety of shiny, matte, and glittery designs, in red, green, gold, silver, and multicolored.
2
6-Foot Pre-Lit Faux Virginia Pine Christmas Tree
During D.G.’s 24 Days of Savings, shoppers can score this 6-Foot Pre-Lit Faux Virginia Pine Christmas Tree (originally $38) for 50 percent off. It comes in three easy-to-assemble sections, making both setup and storage a breeze.
3
Holiday Wrapping Paper
Also on sale are 100-square-foot rolls of Holiday Wrapping Paper ($1). There are a multitude of festive designs to choose from.
4
Harvest Wooden Cake Stand
This gorgeous Harvest Wooden Cake Stand ($3) would make the perfect Christmas present for the baker in your life. Complete the gift with fun baking essentials like cookie cutters, sprinkles, and candies.
5
Embossed Throw Blanket
“Cozify” your couch or reading nook with this gray Embossed Plush Throw Blanket ($12), which has a luxe-looking appearance thanks to its textured design.
6
Vibe Boom Bluetooth Speaker
The audio levels and resolution on the Vibe Boom Bluetooth Speaker ($20) are “better than the speakers on my tablet,” said one shopper. “I don’t need any fancy bells & whistles, and I wanted a speaker with no lights. This one fits the bill!”
7
Flexible Storage Tote
There’s ample room for spare linens and towels, holiday quilts, and winter clothes in this Flexible Storage Tote ($10). It’s made from breathable mesh fabric (no stuffy odor) and has sturdy handles for easy maneuvering.
8
3-Wick Vanilla Honey Candle
Made from a soy wax blend, this 3-Wick Vanilla Honey Candle ($7) has a “heavenly scent,” raved one shopper. “I have bought many vanilla candles in the past and this brand surpasses them all!”
9
The Grinch Christmas Tree Skirt
Deck your Christmas tree out to the nines with this themed The Grinch Christmas Tree Skirt ($6). The skirt comes in a size small, which is ideal for tabletop trees and trees under three feet.
10
Neutrogena Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask
Shopping for stocking stuffers? Pick up a few sheets of Neutrogena’s Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask ($4 each). The skincare treatment makes for a relaxing, at-home spa night.
11
Christmas Coffee Mug
How adorable is this Christmas Coffee Mug ($2) with Santa Claus perched on its handle?! It would also make the perfect mug for peppermint hot cocoa or warm tea.