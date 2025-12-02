 Skip to content

11 Best Dollar General Sales Hitting Shelves This Month

December 2, 2025
Holiday wrapping paper is on sale for just $1.
December 2, 2025
Dollar General’s epic “24 Days of Savings” sale event is back and better than ever! Now through Dec. 24, D.G. shoppers can save up to 50 percent on pre-lit Christmas trees and score holiday wrapping essentials for just $1. Additionally, the retailer is offering can’t-miss deals on stocking stuffers, holiday treats, kids’ toys, and more. Keep reading for a sneak peek of the best Dollar General sales hitting shelves this month.

1
Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments

christmas ornaments
Dollar General

Snag this 30-pack of assorted Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments for just $5 at your local D.G. They come in a variety of shiny, matte, and glittery designs, in red, green, gold, silver, and multicolored.

2
6-Foot Pre-Lit Faux Virginia Pine Christmas Tree

faux christmas tree
Dollar General

During D.G.’s 24 Days of Savings, shoppers can score this 6-Foot Pre-Lit Faux Virginia Pine Christmas Tree (originally $38) for 50 percent off. It comes in three easy-to-assemble sections, making both setup and storage a breeze.

3
Holiday Wrapping Paper

christmas wrapping paper
Dollar General

Also on sale are 100-square-foot rolls of Holiday Wrapping Paper ($1). There are a multitude of festive designs to choose from.

4
Harvest Wooden Cake Stand

wooden cake stand
Dollar General

This gorgeous Harvest Wooden Cake Stand ($3) would make the perfect Christmas present for the baker in your life. Complete the gift with fun baking essentials like cookie cutters, sprinkles, and candies.

5
Embossed Throw Blanket

gray blanket
Dollar General

“Cozify” your couch or reading nook with this gray Embossed Plush Throw Blanket ($12), which has a luxe-looking appearance thanks to its textured design.

6
Vibe Boom Bluetooth Speaker

wireless speaker
Dollar General

The audio levels and resolution on the Vibe Boom Bluetooth Speaker ($20) are “better than the speakers on my tablet,” said one shopper. “I don’t need any fancy bells & whistles, and I wanted a speaker with no lights. This one fits the bill!”

7
Flexible Storage Tote

storage bag
Dollar General

There’s ample room for spare linens and towels, holiday quilts, and winter clothes in this Flexible Storage Tote ($10). It’s made from breathable mesh fabric (no stuffy odor) and has sturdy handles for easy maneuvering.

8
3-Wick Vanilla Honey Candle

candle
Dollar General

Made from a soy wax blend, this 3-Wick Vanilla Honey Candle ($7) has a “heavenly scent,” raved one shopper. “I have bought many vanilla candles in the past and this brand surpasses them all!”

9
The Grinch Christmas Tree Skirt

The Grinch christmas tree skirt
Dollar General

Deck your Christmas tree out to the nines with this themed The Grinch Christmas Tree Skirt ($6). The skirt comes in a size small, which is ideal for tabletop trees and trees under three feet.

10
Neutrogena Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask

Neutrogena Hydro Boost
Dollar General

Shopping for stocking stuffers? Pick up a few sheets of Neutrogena’s Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask ($4 each). The skincare treatment makes for a relaxing, at-home spa night.

11
Christmas Coffee Mug

christmas mugs
Dollar General

How adorable is this Christmas Coffee Mug ($2) with Santa Claus perched on its handle?! It would also make the perfect mug for peppermint hot cocoa or warm tea.

