Get your home ready for Santa without breaking the bank.

Santa Claus will be here before you know it, which means it’s time to get crack-a-lackin’ on your Christmas decorations. (Is it just me, or does eating Thanksgiving dinner next to the Christmas tree sound heavenly?!) From faux wreaths and warm candles to holiday cookware, Dollar General has all the bases covered. Here are the 11 best new Dollar General Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Flocked Pine Tree

Flocked pine trees, much like this $2 decor piece from D.G., make great fillers—whether you want to add height to your tablescape, or your mantle is looking a bit sparse of Christmas greenery.

2 Martha Stewart Candles

Save big on 18-ounce candles from Martha Stewart’s Everyday collection. They come in two festive scents: Frosted Forest ($10) or Frosted Snowflakes ($10).

3 Christmas Embossed Bowls

Made from sturdy ceramic, these Christmas Embossed Bowls ($5 per two-pack) can handle both hot and cold foods, making them the perfect serving dish for appetizers and homemade soup. Choose between the colors red or green and three season tidings: Believe, Joy, and Noel.

4 Christmas Candy Jars

Available in both the shape of a snowman and a Christmas tree, these funky candy jars ($2 each) keep peppermint suckers and baked goodies—and reindeer food!—fresh. If you’re someone who bakes a lot during the holidays, use these as delivery jars for friends and family.

5 Artificial Christmas Wreath

Door wreaths, whether real or fake, cost a pretty penny nowadays—unless you know where to look. Dollar General is selling this beautiful Artificial Christmas Wreath that’s adorned with pine cones, berries, sprigs, and poinsettias for just $18.

6 Red Tree Collar

Tight on floor space? This Red Tree Collar ($12) takes up minimal real estate, but still gets the job done of hiding the tree’s trunk and clunky stand.

7 Iridescent Ornaments

If you’re looking for Christmas tree bulbs with the “Wow!” factor, these shatter-proof Iridescent Ornaments are it. The price isn’t bad either: A four-pack retails for only $3.

8 Solar Powered Christmas Bulbs

For hard-to-reach places, display these Solar Powered Christmas Bulbs, which require no batteries or outlet plug-in. They come in red, green, blue, and yellow; retailing for $2 a pop.

9 Christmas Truck with Artificial Arrangement

Zhuzh up your centerpiece display with this vintage-inspired Christmas Truck with Artificial Arrangement ($12). The truck is also available in a soft beige color if you’re tired of classic red.

10 Terracotta Christmas Mugs

Enjoy your morning cup of Joe or hot cocoa in one of these festive Terracotta Christmas Mugs ($5), available in both red and green designs.

11 Wooden Nutcracker Figurine

Crafted from real wood, this Nutcracker Figurine ($8) is a fun way to switch up your decor from the classic Santa Claus and Frosty memorabilia.