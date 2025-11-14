 Skip to content

11 Best New Dollar General Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
November 14, 2025
Fact-Checked
Get your home ready for Santa without breaking the bank.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
November 14, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Santa Claus will be here before you know it, which means it’s time to get crack-a-lackin’ on your Christmas decorations. (Is it just me, or does eating Thanksgiving dinner next to the Christmas tree sound heavenly?!) From faux wreaths and warm candles to holiday cookware, Dollar General has all the bases covered. Here are the 11 best new Dollar General Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month.

1
Flocked Pine Tree

flocked Christmas trees
Dollar General

Flocked pine trees, much like this $2 decor piece from D.G., make great fillers—whether you want to add height to your tablescape, or your mantle is looking a bit sparse of Christmas greenery.

2
Martha Stewart Candles

Christmas candles
Dollar General

Save big on 18-ounce candles from Martha Stewart’s Everyday collection. They come in two festive scents: Frosted Forest ($10) or Frosted Snowflakes ($10).

3
Christmas Embossed Bowls

red and green Christmas bowls
Dollar General

Made from sturdy ceramic, these Christmas Embossed Bowls ($5 per two-pack) can handle both hot and cold foods, making them the perfect serving dish for appetizers and homemade soup. Choose between the colors red or green and three season tidings: Believe, Joy, and Noel.

4
Christmas Candy Jars

Christmas jars
Dollar General

Available in both the shape of a snowman and a Christmas tree, these funky candy jars ($2 each) keep peppermint suckers and baked goodies—and reindeer food!—fresh. If you’re someone who bakes a lot during the holidays, use these as delivery jars for friends and family.

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar Tree New Arrivals This November.

5
Artificial Christmas Wreath

Christmas wreaths
Dollar General

Door wreaths, whether real or fake, cost a pretty penny nowadays—unless you know where to look. Dollar General is selling this beautiful Artificial Christmas Wreath that’s adorned with pine cones, berries, sprigs, and poinsettias for just $18.

6
Red Tree Collar

red Christmas tree skirt
Dollar General

Tight on floor space? This Red Tree Collar ($12) takes up minimal real estate, but still gets the job done of hiding the tree’s trunk and clunky stand.

7
Iridescent Ornaments

iridescent Christmas ornaments
Dollar General

If you’re looking for Christmas tree bulbs with the “Wow!” factor, these shatter-proof Iridescent Ornaments are it. The price isn’t bad either: A four-pack retails for only $3.

8
Solar Powered Christmas Bulbs

Christmas light decorations
Dollar General

For hard-to-reach places, display these Solar Powered Christmas Bulbs, which require no batteries or outlet plug-in. They come in red, green, blue, and yellow; retailing for $2 a pop.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Living Room Finds.

9
Christmas Truck with Artificial Arrangement

red pickup truck Christmas planter
Dollar General

Zhuzh up your centerpiece display with this vintage-inspired Christmas Truck with Artificial Arrangement ($12). The truck is also available in a soft beige color if you’re tired of classic red.

10
Terracotta Christmas Mugs

Christmas coffee mugs
Dollar General

Enjoy your morning cup of Joe or hot cocoa in one of these festive Terracotta Christmas Mugs ($5), available in both red and green designs.

11
Wooden Nutcracker Figurine

nutcrackers
Dollar General

Crafted from real wood, this Nutcracker Figurine ($8) is a fun way to switch up your decor from the classic Santa Claus and Frosty memorabilia.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under
 •

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family