11 Best New Dollar General Living Room Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

When it comes to furniture and stylish decor, Dollar General might not be the first pitstop on your list—but allow us to convince you otherwise. The discount retailer has a wide selection of accent pillows and throws, wall art, tabletop decor, and even rugs. We even found the viral candle lamp warmer from TikTok. Revamp your living room for as little as $1.20 with our top picks below.

1. Decorative Plush Throw Pillow

Add a pop of color to your living room setup with this Decorative Plush Throw Pillow ($12), which comes in a vibrant rose hue. Its jacquard texture makes a complementary backdrop to other fabrics and prints. But if pink isn’t your color, you can also nab it in white for $12.

2. Canvas Wall Painting

No one is going to believe you paid only $1.50 for this beautiful Canvas Wall Painting. Its abstract design will blend into any aesthetic from rustic farmhouse vibes to modern minimalist.

3. Display Wall Shelves

Take it from someone who lives in a tiny apartment, the best way to maximize space is by taking advantage of your walls. Use these Display Wall Shelves to organize books, trinkets, picture frames, and small plants. They come in small ($1.20 each) and large ($1.80 each) sizes.

4. Weave Basket with Handles

Tidy up your coffee table with a stylish yet functional storage bin, like this Weave Basket with Handles ($2.40). I also use them to corral bathroom and cleaning supplies.

5. Round Jute Rug with Tassels

I’m sorry, but who knew that Dollar General sells cute rugs now?? This Round Jute Rug with Tassels is a warm and affordable addition to entryways, reading nooks, and terraces at just $3.

6. Jacquard Textured Throw

This Jacquard Textured Throw ($12) is at the top of our cozy shopping list. It’s available in heather gray and ocean blue.

7. Faux Plant with Decorative Vase

Fool your friends and family into thinking you’re a professional green thumb with this Faux Plant with Decorative Vase ($1.50). Different plant types and vase colors are available.

8. Arch Tabletop Decor

Display this Arch Tabletop Decor ($3) on your dinner table or fireplace mantle—you can even hang mini ornaments from it this winter season for a festive touch!

9. Washable Accent Rug

Available in various colorful prints, this Washable Accent Rug ($3) is made from soft, low-pile fabric that “enhances comfort while remaining easy to clean.”

10. Black Side Table

Tight on space? This compact Black Side Table ($16) is to the rescue! You can also use it as a nightstand or a bathroom stool for extra towels and linens.

11. Candle Lamp Warmer

These Candle Lamp Warmers are everywhere, but they can cost a pretty penny. Dollar General has them for just $18 a piece.