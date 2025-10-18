11 Best Dollar General New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As a shopping writer, I am a full-time proponent of retail therapy. There’s nothing a waltz down the candle aisle can’t fix—and you can’t convince me otherwise. So whether you could use a lil’ pick-me-up, or you’re setting the stage for a DIY spa night, I’ve got you covered. Dollar General just replenished its shelves with candles, makeup, shower/bath essentials, and seasonal decor, and everything is under $15.

1 Root-to-End Shampoo & Conditioner

Developed for dry hair, the Root-to-End Shampoo and Conditioner is formulated with the brand’s proprietary 11 Amino Acid Blend aimed to hydrate and replenish locks. The shampoo and conditioner retails for $6 each.

“I was a bit skeptical but it is just as good, if not better, than expensive salon brands. It cleaned my hair well, rinsed clean, and left it shiny and manageable. No frizz and tangle free,” says one shopper.

2 Harvest Fall LED Candle

There’s nothing more anxiety-inducing than walking into the office only to realize you forgot to blow out the kitchen candle. Play it safe with this Harvest Fall LED Candle ($5), which comes in both pumpkin orange and ivory.

3 e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi-Stick

Retailing for $6, the e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi-Stick comes in three shades: Sparkling Rose, Luminous Berry, and Dazzling Peony. You can apply it to the cheeks, lips, and eyes, making it perfect for on-the-go touchups.

4 Mini Kitchen Essentials

Would you believe me if I told you that DG has mini kitchen essentials for just 30 cents? That’s right, 30 C-E-N-T-S! Pick up a Mini Mitt, Mini Whisk, and Mini Icing Spatula for all your cooking and baking endeavors. Even better, they all come in four lovely pastel colors.

5 Bluetooth Buds with Charging Case

These Bluetooth Buds with Charging Case ($13) from Sentry have built-in controls for music, phone calls, and a voice assistant.

“They sound really good for such a cheap price, they fit well, and come with an assortment of ear fittings…The most surprising aspect is how long they stay charged,” says one shopper, noting the buds were still working after eight hours of continuous play.

6 Tabletop Fire Pit

Don’t let its $5 price tag fool you; this Tabletop Fire Pit can roast marshmallows for s’mores, and it comes with a metal snuffer lid for added safety.

7 Memory Foam Pillow

Get the best night’s sleep of your life with this Memory Foam Bed Pillow ($9.50) from Comfort Bay. “I absolutely love these pillows. They offer great support and comfort,” says one shopper.

8 Salsa Bowl

For $3, you can make restaurant-style salsa, cheese dip, and guacamole with this Salsa Bowl.

9 Pumpkin Harvest Coir Doormat

Give your front porch a seasonal makeover with this super cute Pumpkin Harvest Coir Doormat ($10). Go full Stars Hollow and add Jack-o’-lanterns, scarecrows, and even a haystack.

10 Dr. Teal’s Foaming Bath & Epsom Salt

I’m all for a relaxing night at home, which is why I’m curating the perfect spa day with Dr. Teal’s Foaming Bath & Epsom Salt. Both products (costing $6 each) help calm the body and mind, preparing you for a good night’s sleep.

11 Crossbody Sling Bag

This Crossbody Sling Bag is ideal for hands-free travel, exploring big cities, and running errands. The strap is adjustable, and the main pocket has ample room to store all your belongings. Can you believe it’s only $2?!