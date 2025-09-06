7 Best New Dollar General Finds That Are Just $1

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar General is one of the best places to buy everything from cosmetics to household essentials. But as regular shoppers know, the bargain retailer also freshens up its inventory on the regular with brand-new items. The best part? As the name suggests (and unlike their competitor Dollar Tree), you can still get your hands on some must-haves for only a buck. Read on for some of the best new Dollar General finds that actually cost $1.

1 Ashley Belle Hand Santizer

The COVID-19 pandemic may have forever altered our relationship with hand sanitizer, and as cold and flu season approaches, you’ll probably want to stock up. Fortunately, according to TikToker Melissa Houser (@mhouser12), you can get your (soon-to-be-germ-free) hands on these Ashley Belle moisturizing sanitizer sprays.

The conveniently portable bottles come in different scents, including Apple Clove Pear and Sunflower Haze—and they’re dupes for the popular Touchland hand sanitizers, which retail for $10 each.

2 Lucky Vitamin C Supplements

Speaking of cold and flu season, it’s also not a bad idea to give your immune system a leg up against those contagious pathogens. Houser points out that this five-pack of orange-flavored vitamin C supplement packets is similar to the name-brand Airborne tablets that have become a mainstay for anyone who wants to avoid the sniffles. The $1 item also includes a healthy dose of zinc and vitamin D to round out the offerings.

3 Halloween Decorations

But enough about cold and flu season: Spooky season is also approaching! And there’s no shortage of affordable holiday decorations at Dollar General.

In a separate video, Houser peruses this year’s display. The lineup includes trick-or-treat bags, festive fidget toys, accessories, coloring books, and even costume and party supplies. “They are truly $1 versus $1.25,” Houser points out.

4 Viral Body Wash Dupes

The only thing better than finding a product you need at the dollar store is finding one that can easily replace one of your full-priced or premium items. This is especially true for beauty products, with many shoppers scouring the shelves for the best products that can save you tons of cash without sacrificing quality.

While scanning through the $1 section in a third video, Houser points out that Dollar General now carries Personal Care Body Wash. The shower item has been called a dupe for the popular name brand Native, which retails for as much as $11 at places like Target.

5 Personal Care Thai Coconut Roll-On Perfume

That’s not the only Personal Care item that stood out to Houser. She also noticed the brand’s Thai Coconut Roll-On Perfume sitting in the $1 aisle. Of course, this makes it even cheaper than the $1.25 seen at competing dollar stores.

6 Air Fryer Liners

It’s not too much of a stretch to say that air fryers have been a revolutionary kitchen addition for many home chefs. But no matter how much you enjoy their versatility and convenience, they are also undeniably a little annoying to clean.

Fortunately, you can cut down on dishwashing time with these new air fryer liners Houser found in the $1 aisle at Dollar General. The pack comes with 25 liners, so you’ll be able to make more than two dozen meals that much easier for just a buck!

7 Homebright Fresh Fridge Packs

Dollar stores can be cleaning supply havens, and Dollar General is no exception. Houser gushes about the wide variety of options (and amply stocked shelves) at her location, including these Homebright Fresh Fridge baking soda packs that help eliminate odors from your cold storage space.

“They literally have everything,” Houser says of the cleaning supply aisle. “Except it’s cheaper! I mean, that extra 25 or 50 cents adds up.”