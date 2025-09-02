The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar Tree is one of my favorite under-the-radar sources for organization must-haves. Who wants to spend top dollar on bins, baskets, and containers when you can get them at the discount store for under $2? This week, the aisles of the store are flooding with so many storage solutions you are going to want to stock up on ASAP. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree storage finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Versatile Storage Box with Handles

You can never have too many storage bins. I love this Storage Box with Handle, a durable, heavy-duty storage box for $1.25 that can be used in so many ways. I use them to organize the kitchen, bathroom, and arts and crafts.

2 Holiday Themed Storage Containers Perfect for Christmas Cookies

It might seem early, but I will order a few of these Holiday-Themed Food Storage Containers With Lids, perfect for Christmas cookies, and just $1.50 each. You can also use them to store food in the fridge, keeping it fresh with a tightly sealed lid.

3 Plastic Buckets with Handles

These Plastic Buckets with Handles, 13.6×12.2×9.4 in. for $1.50 are also storage must-haves. They come in white, slate blue, and green and are sized to fit in shelves and cubbies. They are great for classrooms, home organization, pantry organization, snack storage, toy storage, garages, and more.

4 These Small Plastic Storage Baskets with Clip Lock Lids

I also love these Small Storage Boxes with Clip-Lock Lids, 8.75x6x2.75 in., $1.50. They are perfect for storing everything from leftovers and snacks to tools, small objects, and trinkets. They are available in assorted colors, such as clear, green, and blue.

5 This Over the Door Organizer

If you don’t have enough room in your closet for all your shoes, pick up a few Closet Essentials 8 Pocket Shoe Organizers, 39.37×11.81 in. They have hooks and are available in blue and gray, hangable on doors, and can be used for a variety of purposes at home or away. “I bought one of these a few months ago and it was too long for where I wanted to use it. However, when I was doing some cleaning in my kitchen this came in handy. I used 2 magnets with hooks and hung this on the side of my fridge. It now holds a bunch of things that were just hanging around in a drawer getting in the way. Like, new sponges, scouring pads and large chip clips. I still have 2 empty slots that I’m sure won’t stay empty for long!” one shopper says. “Perfect for kids shoes!” adds another. “Bought this few months ago and it’s perfect for my kids shoes!!! Been looking for more ever since and all the stores around me have been out!”

6 Little Drawer Organizer Baskets

If you have been putting off doing a major drawer organization project in your home, now is the time. These Slim Plastic Drawer Organization Baskets will make it easy. “They fit perfectly in drawers and in my closet and pantry spice racks (which I have on the inside of basically every door of the house!) Love them!” writes a shopper.

7 And, These Small Slotted Plastic Baskets

This three-pack of Small Rectangular Slotted Plastic Baskets is a steal at $1.50. They are perfect for organizing little knick-knacks and are sized to sit on shelves or desktops. “Great for the small organization,” writes a shopper.