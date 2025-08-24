 Skip to content
Daily Living

7 Best New Dollar Tree Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Dollar Tree just dropped new home finds this week, and shoppers are rushing to grab them.

While I don’t do a ton of shopping at Dollar Tree, it is definitely one of the places I pop into a few times a month. The store, popular for frugal finds and merchandise hovering around the $1 price point, sells everything from food and cleaning products to seriously affordable home decor items. I made a trip this week, and found so many amazing items to spruce up your living room, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree home finds hitting shelves this week.

1
This Rustic Metal Lantern

lantern Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

I am totally buying a bunch of these Metal Lanterns, just $3 each. The small, decorative item can be used as a candle holder with a real or faux candle. According to shoppers, it is “well made,” and the “open elements allow for multi-use to change out decor themes. The big and small lantern together add depth and dimension to displays. The value is amazing since other high-end retailers sell the same product for higher prices.”

2
A Zen Ceramic Incense Burner

incense burner Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Add a zen touch to your space with this Ceramic Buddha Incense Burner, just $1.25. “Great Value for Money,” one shopper writes. “I was impressed by it when I saw it in store.”

3
A Sturdy Display Easel for Art, Plaques, and Boards

easel Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

This Special Moments Large Metal Display Easel, just $1.25, is a customer favorite. It is lightweight, durable, and attractive. Shoppers maintain it is “sturdy enough” for wooden boards and plaques.

4
Classy, Farmhouse Candle Holders

candle holders Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

I love the simplicity, timelessness, and versatility of this Black Iron Candle Holder, $1.25. While it has a serious farmhouse feel, it will work with a variety of aesthetics. The holders are different sizes, so you can stagger them.

5
Spooky Halloween Candy Cauldrons

candy cauldron
Dollar Tree

I don’t like splurging on Halloween decor since the season is so short. I am definitely picking up a few of these Black Halloween Candy Cauldrons, just $1.50 and so much more expensive looking. They are perfect for indoor and outdoor use, classroom parties, and more.

6
Halloween Ombre Stemless Wine Glass

halloween wine glass Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Whether you are hosting Halloween or just want to enjoy wine and spirits with a festive twist, pick up a few of these Halloween Ombre Stemless Wine Glasses, $1.50 each. Each features a different hauntingly hilarious saying and ghoulish design.

7
Gold Plastic Charger Plates with Beaded Rims

gold charger plate Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Shoppers love these super frugal Gold Plastic Charger Plates with Beaded Rims. The 13-inch table setting addition costs just $1.50, and can be used for candles and centerpieces as well. “Gold chargers was perfect. It made our table stand out. I would recommend it to everyone,” on shopper writes. “Love these plates,” another adds. “They are sooo beautiful.”

