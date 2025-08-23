 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

5 Luxury Beauty Brands I Found at T.J. Maxx for So Much Less

I scored five designer beauty brands at T.J. Maxx—and the savings are seriously huge.

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 23, 2025
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 23, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As a beauty editor and the mother of a tween, I spend a reasonable amount of time walking through the aisles of Sephora, testing out the latest products, and watching my daughter’s skincare and makeup TikTok videos. There is no denying that beauty products have gotten much more expensive over the past decade, especially designer brands found at department stores and high-end retail shops. Guess what? All your favorite luxury makeup, skincare, and perfume brands are at T.J. Maxx. Don’t believe me? Here are 5 major beauty brands I found at T.J. Maxx for so much less.

1
Byredo

Byredo T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Byredo has amassed a cult following for its amazing, rich girl vibe scents. The made-in-France brand just landed at my local T.J. Maxx store, but here’s the deal: You aren’t going to find it via an online search. This designer is so exclusive, its one of the store’s “click to reveal” brands. Get the Byredo Rose Of No Mans Land Body Wash for $39.99 or spend $20 more at other department stores.

2
Saie Hydrabeam Hydrating And Concealing Under Eye Brightener

Saie T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

My daughter is obsessed with Saie products, including the viral Saie Hydrabeam Hydrating And Concealing Under Eye Brightener. At Sephora, you will pay $22 for the brightening and hydrating under eye concealer made with skin-soothing ingredients. Get it at T.J. Maxx for just $16.99.

RELATED: 7 Best Deals Right Now at T.J. Maxx’s Clearance Sale.

3
Dolce & Gabbana The Only One Matte Lipstick

D&G lipstik T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Dolce & Gabbana lipsticks retail for close to $50, but not at T.J. Maxx. The Only One Matte Lipstick from the designer brand is just $19.99, and is a silky smooth, lightweight formula with a matte finish, retractable design

4
Nars Hot Escape Afterglow Oil

Nars T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Nars for over half off? Yes, please. Nars Hot Escape Afterglow Lip Oil is $12.99 right now on the T.J. Maxx website, but $28 at other department stores and Sephora.

5
Creed Love In White Eau De Parfum

Creed T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

I was shocked by all the luxury perfume I found at the store, including Bond No. 9 and Gucci, but was floored to see Creed Love In White Eau De Parfum for $249.99. I literally saw the same exact size and scent for $460 at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more
Latest News
  • A T.J. Maxx store
    A T.J. Maxx store
    Daily Living

    5 Luxury Beauty Brands I Found at T.J. Maxx

    Save over 50 percent on designer goods.

  • A woman hugging the steering wheel of her car and smiling
    A woman hugging the steering wheel of her car and smiling
    Daily Living

    5 Car Brands That Can Make it to 300,000 Miles

    A mechanic reveals which makes survive.

  • Columbus,OH/USA December 22,2018: Bath & Body Works Store.
    Columbus,OH/USA December 22,2018: Bath & Body Works Store.
    Daily Living

    7 Best Bath & Body Works Lotions This Month

    They are all part of the buy-three-get-three sale.

  • Metal cans with ice cubes in mini refrigerator
    Metal cans with ice cubes in mini refrigerator
    Wellness

    What Are the "Natural Flavors" in Your Can of Seltzer?

    "Natural" and "artificial" aren’t as different as they sound.

  • A drone / aerial shot of a Marshall's department store, which is owned by the TJX Companies. The chain has off price products and is linked with TJ Maxx and Homegoods
    A drone / aerial shot of a Marshall's department store, which is owned by the TJX Companies. The chain has off price products and is linked with TJ Maxx and Homegoods
    Daily Living

    7 Marshalls Home Goods on Major Clearance

    Save up to 75 percent off.

  • woman in a gray sweater sitting on her couch taking a supplement with a glass of water
    woman in a gray sweater sitting on her couch taking a supplement with a glass of water
    Wellness

    The #1 Supplement to Regulate Your Hormones

    You should be getting five times your normal intake.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.