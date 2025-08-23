5 Luxury Beauty Brands I Found at T.J. Maxx for So Much Less

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As a beauty editor and the mother of a tween, I spend a reasonable amount of time walking through the aisles of Sephora, testing out the latest products, and watching my daughter’s skincare and makeup TikTok videos. There is no denying that beauty products have gotten much more expensive over the past decade, especially designer brands found at department stores and high-end retail shops. Guess what? All your favorite luxury makeup, skincare, and perfume brands are at T.J. Maxx. Don’t believe me? Here are 5 major beauty brands I found at T.J. Maxx for so much less.

1 Byredo

Byredo has amassed a cult following for its amazing, rich girl vibe scents. The made-in-France brand just landed at my local T.J. Maxx store, but here’s the deal: You aren’t going to find it via an online search. This designer is so exclusive, its one of the store’s “click to reveal” brands. Get the Byredo Rose Of No Mans Land Body Wash for $39.99 or spend $20 more at other department stores.

2 Saie Hydrabeam Hydrating And Concealing Under Eye Brightener

My daughter is obsessed with Saie products, including the viral Saie Hydrabeam Hydrating And Concealing Under Eye Brightener. At Sephora, you will pay $22 for the brightening and hydrating under eye concealer made with skin-soothing ingredients. Get it at T.J. Maxx for just $16.99.

3 Dolce & Gabbana The Only One Matte Lipstick

Dolce & Gabbana lipsticks retail for close to $50, but not at T.J. Maxx. The Only One Matte Lipstick from the designer brand is just $19.99, and is a silky smooth, lightweight formula with a matte finish, retractable design

4 Nars Hot Escape Afterglow Oil

Nars for over half off? Yes, please. Nars Hot Escape Afterglow Lip Oil is $12.99 right now on the T.J. Maxx website, but $28 at other department stores and Sephora.

5 Creed Love In White Eau De Parfum

I was shocked by all the luxury perfume I found at the store, including Bond No. 9 and Gucci, but was floored to see Creed Love In White Eau De Parfum for $249.99. I literally saw the same exact size and scent for $460 at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.