Shoppers Slam T.J. Maxx and Marshalls for Selling $1.25 Dollar Tree Products for $16

Whether it’s designer clothing or high-end home goods, nothing beats finding a deal at discount retailers like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. In many cases, it can feel like the prices are impossible to beat, but you might want to hold off on buying beauty products and cosmetics. That’s because shoppers have discovered that T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are selling some of the same products you can get at Dollar Tree for $1.25 for as much as $16.

Customers accuse T.J. Maxx of overcharging for beauty products.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, shopping influencer @hello_its_rusella outlines a stop in the cosmetics aisle of her local T.J. Maxx. Once there, she discovered a shocking price discrepancy on the popular La Mercerie makeup setting spray that sells for much less elsewhere.

“Why is T.J. Maxx playing with us right now?” she writes in an on-screen caption while holding one of the 1-ounce bottles. She points out that while Dollar Tree charges its typical base $1.25 for the item, T.J. Maxx has it for $8.99.

Other products are going for even more. A separate video posted last month by TikTok user @bloominghollyy finds that T.J. Maxx also stocks the Global Beauty Care Glowing Vitamin C skin cream—but instead of retailing for just $1.25, this regular Dollar Tree find costs $15.

The price gouging also affects a popular Dollar Tree brand.

Items from Dollar Tree’s popular B Pure skincare line have also been scooped up by T.J. Maxx and had their price tags increased tenfold or more. In one video, TikTok user @lover_gurrlll picks up some of the brand’s Glow Up serum from the shelf and reveals that it’s selling at the discount retailer for $10.

And that’s not even the most egregious upcharge. In a video posted this spring, TikTok user @annzelvaninho spotted a B Pure Glow Up Night Moisturizer on the shelf—except instead of the $1.25 price tag you’ll see at Dollar Tree, the same item goes for $16 at T.J. Maxx.

“I need corporate to explain!” she writes in the video’s caption. “What is this madness?!”

Marshalls is charging much more, too.

T.J. Maxx isn’t the only discount store price-gouging on typical Dollar Tree finds. Recently, TikTok user @debbiecakesss91 posted a video chronicling a visit to Marshalls. In this case, she found a 5-ounce bottle of Speed Stick Brazilian Mist leave-in conditioner for $10.99.

Other users quickly called out the blatant price discrepancy. “$10.99 is crazy when it’s $1.25 at Dollar Tree,” one wrote along with a crying emoji. Another replied, “This is crazy!”

There might be a sinister explanation for the higher prices.

It’s not exactly a secret that retailers like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls operate by buying overstock items and selling them at a smaller markup. However, savvy shoppers were quick to point out that even the discount retailers were egregiously overcharging for products you can get for much less at Dollar Tree.

“People need to pay attention to the things they buy from T.J. Maxx!” one reply warned. “This is exactly why I stand there and search Google to compare,” another cheekily admits.

But while the price increase is shocking, it might not be entirely intentional. Many commenters on the videos chimed in that these products may actually be making their way onto T.J. Maxx’s and Marshalls’ shelves in an unexpected way.

“Those are bad returns from scammers,” one commenter alleges. “Cashiers are too embarrassed to say no, so they just take it.” Others back up this scheme, saying it’s not uncommon to see such items in the store.

Best Life reached out to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls for comment, and will update the story when we hear back.