Shop 7 new Kohl's finds, from Sol & Mer hand-beaded baguette bags to festive party cups.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you haven’t shopped at Kohl’s in a while, I suggest making a trip. The store is filled with some of the best merchandise this summer, ranging from gorgeous clothing and accessories to home decor. And, the majority of items are on major sale right now. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 7 best new Kohl’s finds hitting shelves in June.

1 A Sardine Beaded Baguette Purse

This dreamy SOL and MER Beaded Baguette Shoulder Bag is so chic and on sale for $61.60 from $88. Choose from various patterns, including sardines, lemon, and hot dogs. Each has a chic baguette silhouette perfect for parties and evenings out, and is compact yet roomy enough for essentials, hand-beaded and beautiful.

2 A Patriotic Striped Tank

I love this Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life Ribbed Scoop Neck Tank Top in the red, white, and blue stripe, which is perfect for July 4th. “Good quality tank that can be worn alone or layered with other tops. I use it under sweaters in the winter too,” writes a shopper. “This top is nice and soft and washes like a dream. Good to wear on hot days or to wear under a light jacket,” adds another.

RELATED: 7 Best New Kohl’s Clothing Finds Under $20 Flying Off Racks.

3 Summery, Beach Town Linen Shorts

These Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life® Mid Rise Linen Shorts are screaming summer, covered with all of your favorite beach towns. They are currently on sale for $17.99 from $34.99. “I get compliments on these all the time! Love these shorts,” a shopper writes. “These shorts are definitely worth buying. Great for the summer light weight material. Purchased more than one in different colors. Description accurate,” adds another.

4 Soft Disney Blankets

Shoppers love these Disney Oversized Supersoft Printed Plush Throw Blankets by The Big One, on sale for $9.99. “Nice and soft…and the perfect size for the granddaughters bunk beds! Great design selections,” writes a shopper. “Love the design, softness, texture very warm, durable and the size of this blanket is big,” adds another.

5 Faux Lemon Fillers

Lemons are everywhere this year! You can add decorative elements to your spaces with Everyday Decor Artificial Lemon Bowl Filler Decor, on sale for $11.99, down from $19.99. “The color, feel, and shape of these lemons are so real looking. Would definitely recommend them,” writes a shopper.

6 A Patriotic LED Candle

If you want to get patriotic with your candle choices, grab one of these Celebrate Together™ Americana Celebrate Together LED Glass Pillar Candles, on sale for $8.99 from $14.99. “These candles are of good quality and they are really pretty for patriotic decoration,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Kohl’s Winter Coats Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 A Set of Colorful Party Cups

Do you have enough party cups for your next celebration? If not, grab this Celebrate Together™ Summer 6-pc Party Cup Set, on sale for $10.19, down from $16.99, that shoppers buy on repeat. “Great cups. Nice size, attractive, strong, and easy to clean. This is my second set, since I liked the ones I got last summer so much,” writes one.