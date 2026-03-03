7 Best New Kohl’s Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Get that Kohl's cash ready for these stylish new finds.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Get your Kohl’s cash ready! The department store’s shoe section is overflowing with stylish picks for spring, including chic flats, carefree sandals, and wear-anywhere sneakers. But the best part is that these shoes look so much more expensive than they actually are. Read on for our curated picks of the best new Kohl’s spring shoes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Spring Shoes.

1 A perfect pair of work flats

Slip these cognac woven flats on with a shift dress, slacks and blouse, or even a pair of tailored jeans for a composed office outfit. They’re from Kohl’s fashion-forward brand LC Lauren Conrad, come in sizes 5 to 11, and cost $45.

2 Slip-on sneakers for any occasion

Whenever I find a pair of comfortable sneakers that I can just as easily wear to work as I can to dinner, I jump on them! These slip-on sneakers from Kohl’s in-house brand, Sonoma, are just that, and they’re available for only $50. They come in black, pewter, slate, indigo blue, beige, and white. The breathable, perforated design ensures your feet will stay cool on any unseasonably warm days.

3 These comfy Birkenstock dupes

Almost every store that sells shoes has come out with some kind of Birkenstock dupe, and Kohl’s is no different. These Muk Luks slide sandals ($50) have that same double-buckle design and cushioned insoles that mold to your foot. They come in nine neutral colors, but we’re partial to the olive green or blush.

RELATED: 6 Best New Walmart Spring Shoes.

4 A dressed-up pair of simple sandals

We love how these woven slide sandals from LC Lauren Conrad are a simple, easy-to-wear design, but have a two-tone woven aesthetic that really elevates them. In addition to the white and black textured styles, they’re also available in black, brown, or beige faux leather. And can you believe they’re just $25?!

5 The perfect wedding shoe

For more formal occasions, we love these classic strappy sandals from LC Lauren Conrad. The block 1.9-inch heel means you can dance the night away without your feet going numb! These $55 heels come in beige, black, navy, or white.

6 A spring take on the classic Chuck Taylors

“Step out in style with these Converse sneakers that blend that classic Chucks vibe with a playful twist,” reads the product description for these $65 jelly lace-up sneakers. “Designed with a glitter-flecked midsole and comfy OrthoLite cushioning, you’ll feel like a kid again while rocking that iconic silhouette.”

They’d look great with wide-leg jeans, white denim shoes, or even a simple sundress.

RELATED: 6 Best New Target Spring Shoes.

7 These trendy V-cut flats

V-cut shoes are so in right now (they were all over this weekend’s Actor Awards), so get in on the trend with these $35 pointed-toe ballet flats. They have a cushioned insole and come in eight colors, in both a fabric and faux leather design.