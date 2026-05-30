11 Target Kitchen Finds That Look Like Williams Sonoma for Less

Target kitchen essentials that deliver a luxury look for less.

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Whether you’re building your wedding registry or furnishing a new home, it’s easy to be drawn to Williams Sonoma for premium kitchenware. However, what if I told you that Target offers durable cookware, eco-friendly utensils, chic glassware, and countertop essentials that rival the look and quality of Williams Sonoma at a fraction of the price? Ahead, shop 11 Target kitchen finds that deliver a high-end Williams Sonoma look for less.

1 7-Piece Wooden Utensil Set

A basic wooden set can cost over $150 at Williams Sonoma, but Target’s 7-Piece Teakwood Utensil Set is currently on sale for just $40. The heat-resistant utensils feature a smooth, nonstick-friendly finish for long-lasting use. The set includes a spatula, slotted spatula, strainer, mixing spoon, pasta server, and salad utensils.

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2 Stoneware Coffee Storage Canister

Stylishly store coffee beans and grounds in this luxe-looking Stoneware Coffee Storage Canister ($20) from Joanna Gaines‘ Hearth & Hand collection. It’s designed with a built-in wooden scooper and an airtight lid for optimal freshness.

3 20-Piece Silver Flatware Set

It doesn’t get much better (or cheaper) than this: Target’s 20-Piece Silver Flatware Set is a $14 dupe for this $100 version from Williams Sonoma. Like its more expensive twin, the set includes four five-piece settings (teaspoons, dinner knives, spoons, forks, and salad/dessert forks).

4 Scalloped Spoon Rest

With its textured edges and gold trim, this Scalloped Spoon Rest looks way more expensive than its $6 price tag. “This scallop spoon rest looks so elegant and elevated, especially for the price. It adds a beautiful touch to the kitchen and feels more high-end than expected,” wrote one shopper.

5 6-Piece Textured Beaded Glassware Set

This 6-Piece Textured Beaded Glassware Set (on sale for $24) closely resembles Williams Sonoma’s Fortessa Jupiter Short Tumblers. They have the same capacity and beaded design, albeit Target’s is nearly 60 percent cheaper.

6 6-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven

If you’re willing to forego the luxury label, Hearth & Hand’s 6-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven ($60) performs just as well as premium name brands like Le Creuset, which can cost up to five times more. The oven can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and is compatible with all cooktops.

7 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set

More than 1,000 shoppers have purchased the 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set ($70) in the last month. It’s crafted from durable ceramic that’s both microwave- and dishwasher safe for added convenience.

8 Electric Knife Carving Set

This Electric Knife Carving Set ($31) costs about half as much as Williams Sonoma’s $65 version while offering many of the same features and functions. It’s perfect for slicing roasts, Thanksgiving turkey, ham, as well as artisan loaves that require a sharper cut.

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9 Marble Cake Stand

If you’re in your Betty Crocker era, consider adding this Marble Cake Stand ($45) to your cart. It has a polished look comparable to styles found at higher-end retailers.

10 Carved Wood Paper Towel Holder

Elevate your kitchen countertops with this elegant Carved Wood Paper Towel Holder ($30). It features a sturdy circular base with carved detailing for a refined, decorative touch.

11 2-Pack Khaki Lattice Kitchen Towels

Over 8,000 shoppers have bought these 2-Pack Khaki Lattice Kitchen Towels ($8) in the last month. Their terry cotton fabric is fast-absorbing and quick-drying, making them your best defense against spills.