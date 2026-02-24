7 Best New Marshalls Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Grab Birkenstock dupes, designer finds, and more.

During winter, it’s easy enough to have a trusty pair of warm boots and throw them on with just about any outfit. Come spring, though, and most of us like to have more options—cute sneakers for walking around, trendy sandals for nights out, and chic flats for workdays. But outfitting your wardrobe with all this footwear can quickly become an expensive endeavor, which is why we’re drooling over Marshalls‘ new spring shoes. Not only are they supremely stylish, but they won’t break the bank. Read on for our top picks.

1 These Birkenstock dupes for a fraction of the price

I love a pair of Birkenstocks as much as the next person, but they’re not usually within my budget. These Leather Padded Footbed Slides from Marshalls are only $30, and they look just like Birkenstock’s $124 sandals.

2 A majorly discounted pair of Free People sneakers

Gone are the days when Free People only sold uber-bohemian clothing. Now, the brand caters to an older millennial crowd and has even introduced its own athleisure line—all of which has helped it surge in popularity, with price tags to match.

So, imagine my excitement to see these Free People Aces Tennis Shoes at Marshalls for just $40. They’re neutral enough to go with just about any outfit, and their pull-on design makes them a great everyday shoe.

3 A fresh pair of mules perfect for Easter and beyond

Seafoam green is my absolute favorite color, and springtime is the perfect time to break it out. These Tomika Woven Mules from Franco Sarto would look great on Easter or any other day throughout the summer. At $35, you really can’t go wrong.

4 An affordable pair of genuine leather slides

These Andre Assous Leather Paloma Sandals are made in Spain of genuine leather—for just $40! They’ll look fabulous with white jeans, a flowy maxi dress, or anything in between.

5 These stand-out, colorful sneakers

While there’s nothing like a good pair of neutral sneakers, sometimes you want to dress your feet up with a little pizazz. Enter these colorful, pink and purple Franco Sarto Brescia Sneakers. Considering they’re only $30, you don’t have to feel guilty if they’re not your everyday pair.

6 A comfy pair of wear-anywhere sandals

You can find inexpensive sandals easily enough, but more often than not, you’re running the risk of blisters, sore soles, and more. But with a brand like Naturalizer, you know your feet will stay happy. The brand’s $30 Zizi Sandals are made for comfort, with a slip-resistant sole to boot. And the textured woven design is right on trend.

7 These posh-yet-playful flats

Need a professional shoe for the office but don’t want to stick with boring beige ballet flats? These cream and pink striped Linnie Closed Casual Flats from beloved brand Sam Edelman will take any business-casual outfit from basic to bombshell.