7 Best Marshalls New Arrivals This Week

These new Marshalls finds are perfect for spring refresh season.

Spring is springing at Marshalls! It’s not even March yet, but the discount store’s aisles and website pages are filling up with so many warmer weather inpsired items. From spring clothing and shoes to Easter decorations and fragrances, there are so many ways to save on the hottest products of the moment. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best new arrivals from Marshalls this week.

1 Butterfly Throw Pillows

Marshalls is freshening up its throw pillow department. Nothing feels more like spring and summer to me than butterflies. I love these CANAAN 22×22 Volara Butterfly Botanical Print Luxury Pillow, just $39.99 each. In case you don’t know, Canaan is a great, high-quality, bougie-feeling home brand that never disappoints.

2 This Crystal Table Lamp

Marshalls always has great lighting fixtures, especially table lamps. I love this SIMON BLAKE 15.5in Crystal Table Lamp, $59.99, which usually retails for at least $30 more. It sits on a gold stand and, thanks to its clear base and white shade, is a great option for an already colorful space.

3 MacKenzie-Childs Looking Easter Decor

I have noticed a lot of MacKenzie-Childs-looking Easter decor at Marshalls recently, but at affordable prices. This TOPHAT & TAIL Ceramic Bunny Decoration is one of the many items, just $19.99.

4 Hermes Fragrance

Are you ready for a spring fragrance refresh? Get a bottle of HERMES 3.3oz Un Jardin Sur Le Toit Eau De Toilette for $79.99. The same bottle is currently selling for $170 at Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s, so this is an absolute steal.

5 So Much LoveShackFancy

There has been a major LoveShackFancy restock at Marshalls. This Bardon Floral Skirt, $79.99, is one of the many new styles. It retails for $225, so it’s a steal again.

6 Greyson Gear

If you are a fan of Greyson, an upscale golf brand, run to Marshalls ASAP. I spotted a few pieces on the website, including the GREYSON Cayuse Polo for $34.99. It usually sells for over $100.

7 Molton Brown Hand Wash and Body Wash

I am always shocked to find my favorite bougie bath-and-body brand at Marshalls for way under retail. Currently, MOLTON BROWN 10oz Heavenly Ginger Lily Fine Liquid Hand Wash is on the website for $19.99. You can also get a big bottle of the same fragrance body wash. If you manage to score them in the store, you will pay even less. When I find it, I stock up in bulk.