These chic Marshalls home finds look luxe but cost way less.

Have you shopped the Marshalls home department recently? All the stores and the website are filled with so many new spring arrivals across every section, but the kitchen, living room, bedroom, and even outdoor categories are really next-level. From upscale furniture and gorgeous table lamps to bedding and organization finds, there are so many items in my cart. Here are the 11 best new Marshalls home finds hitting shelves mid-February.

1 Polywood Adirondack Rockig Chairs

If you wait until the temperature rises before buying outdoor furniture, you will miss out on all the sweet deals. Marshalls has these POLYWOOD Outdoor Modern Adirondack Rocking Chairs for just $199. They usually retail for $415, so this is a serious buy.

2 A Bougie Lamp

Marshalls always has the best little lamps in town. This bougie KARMA HOME 15in Glass Table Lamp With Velvet Shade is just $14.99 and looks like something you would pay over $100 for at Anthropologie.

3 Gold Rechargeable LED Picture Lamps

This small ENCHANTE 8.5×13.5 Iron Rechargeable Led Light Picture Lamp, $39.99, will help draw attention to your favorite artwork. These types of lamps are always used by interior designers and feel very intentional.

4 Serena & Lily Looking Upholstered Dining Chairs

Get the Serena & Lily look for less with one of my favorite Marshalls furniture brands. This LILLIAN AUGUST Set Of 2 16×36 Wooden Frame Upholstered Dining Chairs With Turned Legs is just $199.99, just $100 per chair.

5 And, This Similar Storage Bench

This LILLIAN AUGUST 54.5 in Scalloped Storage Bench also screams Serena & Lily. Get the multifunctional furniture piece for $229.99 or pay over $1,000 for a designer one that looks nearly identical.

6 Surfboard Wall Art

If you are designing a beachy space or surf-inspired bedroom, make sure to order the MARMONT HILL INC 14×60 Coastline Surfboard Hanging Wall Art Decor. The attention-grabber is $99.99, $40 less than the retail price.

7 So Much Easter Decor

There is so much Easter decor hopping into stores. This BELLA LUX43in Bunny Decor With Basket is a definite statement piece for $69.99. It features a dressed-up bunny holding a basket of multi-colored eggs.

8 An All-Clad Coffee Maker

Why pay retail for All-Clad when you can score a slightly blemished version at Marshalls for way less? The All-Clad Cup Stainless Steel Digital Filter Coffee Maker Slightly Blemished just landed on the website for $149.99.

9 A Gorgeous Piece of Wall Art

‘Tis the season to add new artwork to your walls. The OLIVER 30×24 Vase Of Snowball Flowers Floater Frame Wall Art is one of my favorite new pieces. Get it for $39.99 or choose from the extensive selection of prints.

10 This Pink Bird Painting

There are only a few prints left of COLLEEN KARIS DESIGNS 30×30 Water Bird Wall Art, $49.99. It reminds me of all the gorgeous works of art in Bird of America.

11 So Many New Rugs

There are lots of new rugs at Marshalls. I love this LOLOI 5×8 Jute And Cotton Blend Judy Area Rug, which is super versatile and will work in any space. Get it for $149.99.