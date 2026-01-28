From designer bags to chic home accents, these Marshalls finds give high-end style for less.

One of my favorite places to shop for luxury-for-less items is Marshalls. The discount department store has everything from clothing and shoes to home goods like bedding sets, cookware, and wall art that ooze high-end vibes but cost a fraction of what you would expect. What are the best bougie bargain items in the new arrivals section right now? Here are 11 Marshalls finds shoppers say feel like luxury.

1 Reformation Heels for Almost Half Off

There are tons of name-brand new arrivals on the Marshalls website, especially in the shoe department. This pair of REFORMATION Leather Gianni Heeled Sandals retailed for $278, but is now available in a stunning blue hue for $149.99.

2 A Designer Bag for Less

Designer bag collectors are in on the secret: Marshalls is a sneaky source for bags, a fraction of the retail price. This 3.1 PHILLIP LIM Leather Blossom Mini Crossbody retailed originally for $450. Get the pretty pink bag, perfect for Valentine’s Day, for $129.99.

3 A Bunch of Stuart Weitzman Sandals

There are tons of new Stuart Weitzman heels on the Marshalls website, even some of the trademark styles. The STUART WEITZMAN Made In Spain Patent Leather Nudist Block 75 Sandals are just $99.99, compared to $495 at other stores.

4 A Ralph Lauren Rug Runner

Are you looking for a new rug? This Ralph Lauren 2×8 Wool Blend Borders Hand-Tufted Runner is a timeless, versatile rug, just $119.99. The same light blue and white rug is selling for around $180 at other stores.

5 Barbour Swim Trunks

Barbour is a British brand so bougie that even the royals wear it. This pair of BARBOUR Decklam Swim Shorts retails for $85. But guess the price at Marshalls? Over half off. The stylish swimwear for men is jsut $39.99.

6 Luggage

Marshalls is such a good place to buy luggage that looks expensive but is shockingly affordable. This statement-making IT LUGGAGE 21in Leopard Hardside Carry-on Spinner is just $59.99 compared to at least $99 at other stores.

7 A Karma Home Lamp

The lighting fixtures at Marshalls always add luxury for less to your living spaces. This KARMA HOME 17.5in Metallic Seated Dog Table Lamp looks like an interior designer picked it out, but it retails for just $49.99.

8 Martha Stewart Easter Tree

Move over, Christmas and Valentine’s Day trees. Marshalls is now selling Easter trees. This MARTHA STEWART 21in Egg Tree Decor is just $12.99. The burlap-wrapped tree will definitely bring the Easter spirit into your home.

9 Hand Cream Sets

There are lots of bath and body care sets at Marshalls for pampering and self-care. This CRABTREE & EVELYN 2pc Nantucket Briar Hand Cream And Fragrance Oil Set will make you feel like you are at a spa for just $9.99.

10 A Brooks Brothers Lamp

This BROOKS BROTHERS 19.5in Floral Metallic Accented Table Lamp With Linen Shade is an upscale-looking lamp, perfect for your traditional or grandmillennial room. Get it for $59.99, down from $85 retail.

11 Fendi Wallet on Chain Baguette

Marshalls is even selling Fendi bags! This Fendi Nappa Leather F F Baguette Wallet On Chain Strap retails for $1,750, but is just $1,399.99 at Marshalls. There are only four left, so order yours ASAP.