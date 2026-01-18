These new Marshalls decor finds are stunning, affordable, and hitting shelves just in time.

I used to spend tons of money at Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma, Restoration Hardware, and other high-end home goods stores. However, once I discovered that most of the interior designers I know rely on discount stores for decor, I rethought my strategy. Marshalls is now one of my go-to spots for everything from linens and throw pillows to furniture and lighting. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best new Marshalls decor finds hitting shelves this January.

1 A Textured Duvet Set

I love this gorgeous DOCOFIL Made In Portugal Rope Duvet Cover Set. The textured bedding set has a super-luxurious, upscale look, but is surprisingly affordable. Get the Queen set for $59.99, and the King set for $69.99, both including two pillow shams.

2 Sheepskin Rugs

Sheepskin rugs are one of my favorite decor pieces. I have been using these to add texture and coziness to every room (including bathrooms) for as long as I can remember. This AUSKIN USA 23×39 Combed Long Wool Sheepskin Single Pelt Rug, $69.99, is such a gorgeous sheepskin option in pure ivory. There is a grey version as well, for the same price.

3 A Hearts and Bows Needlepoint Pillow

I love this BOUFFANTS & BROKEN HEARTS 9×15 Hugs And Kisses Needlepoint Pillow. The throw pillow is so preppy, with a bow, hearts, and all sorts of loving feelings, and is perfect for post-Christmas, pre-Valentine’s Day decor. Get it for $19.99.

4 A Marble Console Table

I’m always pleasantly surprised by the furniture sold at Marshalls. While there isn’t an extensive selection of larger pieces, what they do have is usually stunning. This MADE IN INDIA 38x10x28 Solid Marble Top Hammered Iron D Shaped Console Table is so upscale and expensive looking, but it is just $129.99.

5 A Rattan Wall Mirror

This JAMIE YOUNG 38in Kai Natural Rattan Wrapped Wall Mirror offers serious Serena and Lily vibes for a lot less. The huge mirror with a rattan texture is just $129.99. You would pay hundreds more for a designer version.

6 This Pendant Light

Marshalls and T.J. Maxx are sneaky sources of light fixtures that interior designers rely on. The websites usually have fixtures selling for way less than retail, like this FOUR HANDS 16.25×14.75 Glass Brass Garwin Painted Pendant, just $249.99. The painted white and golf fixture requires hardwiring and installation by an electrician is highly recommended.

7 A Beautiful Marble Soap Dish

I recently refreshed my kitchen and bathrooms. When it came time to decorate, I relied on Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods for accessories. You can find cheap items that look as luxurious as those in stores like Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma for way less. This SELAMAT 6in Marble Soap Dish, $9.99, is the perfect example.