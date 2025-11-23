Marshalls’ best under-$15 gifts include chic totes, beauty sets, toys, and stocking picks.

If you aren’t shopping for holiday gifts at Marshalls you are not only missing out on exceptional items, but you are losing money. The discount store has so many great gift options for everyone on your list, ranging from little kids to grandparents. And, the best part is, nearly everything is more affordable than the competition. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best Marshalls gifts under $15 hitting shelves right now.

1 A Reusable Candy Cane Tote

Because you need to bring a shopping bag everywhere you go these days, a chic bag makes a great gift. I love this ENVOGUE Canvas Candycane Merry Town Tote, $7.99, which is a gift in itself. You can also use it as a gift bag for other gifts you collect.

2 A Set of Boot Mugs

I love putting together little coffee-inspired gifts, usually a bag of beans, a mug, and a Starbucks gift card. How adorable are these two SLEIGH HILL Tree Boot Mugs? $14.99 for both. I would probably separate them and create little separate gift bundles with them.

3 An Exfoliating Soap Book Set for Men

Men can be hard to shop for. I love this incredibly clever BEN SHERMAN 3pc Exfoliating Soap Book Variety Set, just $12.99. It includes three paraben-free, phthalate-free soap bars in assorted scents that cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize skin

4 An Expensive Looking Bamboo Frame

For a thoughtful gift that costs almost nothing, I always gravitate toward framed photos. Whether you put in a photo of your kids, a family photo, or a great pic of you and a friend, it’s a gift that keeps on giving. This ISAAC JACOBS 5×7 Metal Bamboo Look Frame is just $7.99 and looks way more expensive.

5 A Play Pasta Food Set for Kids

While you can get Barbies and Hot Wheels at Marshalls, the store also has a lot of more artisan feeling options. This WONDER & WISE Table It Pasta Play Food Set, $9.99, includes eight ravioli, eight bowtie pasta, cheese shaker, pasta sauce, and two plates and two forks, encouraging imaginative play.

6 Bliss Tinted Lip Balm Trio

I literally shop for a living, but am always pleasantly surprised when I find name-brand cosmetics for less at Marshalls. This BLISS Fabulips Tinted Lip Balm Trio, $8.99, is a great gift. Or you can separate the balms for gift bags or stockings.

7 This Beekman 1802 Hand and Body Wash Caddy

Don’t forget to stock up on hostess gifts. This BEEKMAN 1802 Honeyed Grapefruit Hand And Body Wash And Lotion Set With Caddy, $14.99, is such an easy little gift that will be much appreciated. It also looks a lot more expensive than it is.