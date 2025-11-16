6 Best New Walmart Christmas Gifts Under $50 This Week

These Walmart gifts under $50 look luxe, wow on opening, and feel far pricier than they are.

I found six gifts at Walmart under $50 that will seriously convince your recipient that you splurged, and if they don’t shop at Walmart, there’s no reason for them to believe you got them anywhere but an upscale department store. As someone who finishes her Christmas gift shopping every September, I’m all about these things: the presentation (wrapping,) the wow factor when you open it, or ideally, the staying power of the gift in their lives. Each of these has that. A camera that takes great pictures, a neck pillow they’ll use forever. These are gifts that will remind them of you in their lives. I have a ridiculously priced fragrance for someone you know well and a food gift on here for someone you don’t know so well. All of these are very excellent for people on your list, priced so well you might be able to expand it.

1 Versace Eros Flame Eau De Parfum, Cologne for Men, 1 Oz

For the suave man in your life. Give him the gift scent — specifically Italian Hesperidic Fruits of middle note Black Pepper and bottom note of Texas cedar. If this man doesn’t have an educated nose, consider Versace the best introduction. (The Italian design legend was a gentle, gracious man who filled his South Beach mansion with treasures imported from Italy. His tragic death only amplified his legacy, which remains woven throughout Miami and far beyond.)

A one-ounce bottle is $39. Note that you can get it in all sizes from 0.17 ($14.99) all the way up to 6.7 $72.70. So this opportunity is unbelievable, and whoever the lucky guy is, he does not have to know where you got it. See this review: “I normally pay about $100 at other retailers, I was worried the quality might be different. At this price I bought my husband 2, this fave and the old fave Eros (Blue). I compared against old bottles, everything is the same, except serial number obviously. They smell great, shipped fast and received in excellent condition.”

2 Brookstone Microbead Travel Neck Pillow

Ideal for the traveler in your life, at $19.99, a travel neck pillow is just a lifesaver. Brookstone knows how to do relaxation. It’s something they’ll always be thankful to you for — a decently comfortable flight. So for just under $20, it’s a great value. It’s just a gamechanger. Take it from this shopper. You don’t even need to travel to use it to make sitting more comfy. “While we don’t travel much we do love these pillows to use while sitting in our recliners and watching tv. Fabric and price are just right. Would make a great gift for anyone.” They come in a few neutral color options too.

3 4K Digital Camera 64MP,Froura Dual-Screen Vlogging Camera

For the young memory maker in your life, why not give them something to have high-quality, thoughtful photos that capture the moment? This is a 4K Digital Camera. It has 64MP high-resolution photos with a CMOS sensor for crystal-clear images. It’s designed with the younger set in mind, and we know they’ll love the kitsch analog appeal. (Disposable cameras and Polaroids are still at parties, it’s a thing, we verified out on the town.) But with these, they’ll have a great piece of shiny tech that will stand out in the gift pile. Most importantly, it works.

See this woman’s review about her birthday gift for a teen. “She turned 17 and wanted a digital camera because a lot of her friends have one. There were a lot of choices but we decided to go with this brand and it’s been great for her. The color is cute, it’s small enough to carry in her back pack at school and it’s very durable as well. Quality of pictures is good and overall.” This isn’t for photography snobs of course. It’s not a Nikon or a Canon. It’s for budding vloggers or social butterflies. If they use this to surpass 100,000 followers on TikTok, maybe they’ll give you a pittance on day.

4 ARTSEA Projector

For the cinephile homebody in your life, make winter binges a special occasion. I like gifts that stay with people, and this is one they likely don’t have. Really play up the move night theme by getting them a special sunset lamp or blankets or glow in the dark stars to set the mood. This HD 1080P Resolution & 4K mini Projector is “smart” and it rotates, conveniently. The reviews are rock solid. I was worried it didn’t do its job given the price was so low, and so was this reviewer who was pleasantly surprised. “What an amazing little projector. The very low price had me skeptical, but figured it was worth the risk. Well, was I surprised. This unit easily rivals a much more costly projector that I have. Setup was super easy, the picture is surprisingly very good, there is absolutely no lag time.” Showtime.

5 Dove Crumbl Limited Edition Confetti Cake Body Care Gift Set

For the dessert person in your life. It’s a limited edition warm Crumbl sugar cookie topped with pink buttercream frosting beauty gift set for the shower for just $15. Get in on the Crumbl cookie craze that inspires imitators by giving someone the gift of squeezing that sweetness all over your body. Seriously this is like squeezable frosting but a Dove sanctioned beauty box set in the iconic pink frosted supermarket cookie design that even the New York Times reveres. I love this Instagrammable gift opening moment.

6 BONNIE AND POP – Nuts and Chocolate Gift Box

This is perfect for someone who you don’t know that well as long as they’re not allergic to nuts. White fudge draped confections and flavor bombs in gold wrapped foil can please anyone, and they have that ooh la la factor when you open it. This is not Russell Stover or an afterthought. The packaging is nothing short of elegant. It’s a veritable jewel box of goodies from Belgium where they know a thing or two about chocolatey goodness: salted nut mix, double chocolate foiled balls, assorted chocolates and praline Peanuts. Bonus: they keep the tin.