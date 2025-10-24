The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Tweens, kids between the ages of eight and nine to twelve, can be one of the trickiest demographics to pick out gifts for. Kids are happy with toys and books, while teens often give you a detailed list, filled with clothing items, beauty products, smartphones, and gift cards. As the mother of two tweens, a 9-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, I have become somewhat of an expert as to what sparks joy in their lives. However, sometimes the items they ask for catch me as off guard as the crazy Gen Alpha lingo they talk in. If you have a tween on your holiday shopping list, I am going to make things easier for you. Here are the 7 best new Christmas gifts for tweens hitting shelves now.

The Lush Advent Calendar, or Any Lush Products

I can’t go to the mall with my daughter without spending at least 15 minutes at the Lush store. She is obsessed with everything there, starting with the bath and body store’s trademark bath bombs that smell like heaven and color bathwater in a way that no other bombs do. She also loves the bubble bars and shower jellies, which are “so satisfying,” she says. The ultimate gift is the Lush Advent Calendar, $315, but if that is out of your budget, there are many gift sets at every price point.

Gaming Headphones, Like the Skullcandy Crusher PLYR 720s

My son is begging for gamer headphones. If you want to splurge, I recommend Skullcandy Crusher PLYR 720 Wireless Gaming Headset, available at Amazon and on the brand’s website. “The best headset for PC Gaming I’ve ever had. Been binge watching all of lord of the rings and the hobbit trilogy on THX Spatial audio is amazing. Can feel the bass,” one Amazon shopper writes. “Perfection,” adds another. “These are what gaming headphones should be for that price, I had some Steelseries and Razer headphones in the past and they’re a joke to these ones. Bass boost just like my normal skullcandy headphones but for gaming? Hell yeah. Music and Gaming with it feels great. Plus the battery life is very good too which actually surprised me.”

Labubus

Lababus are still all the rage with tweens. Make sure to avoid the fakes, nicknamed Lafufus. A good way to make sure you are getting the real thing is buying them on the brand’s website and paying attention to drop dates. Right now, THE MONSTERS Pin for Love Series-Vinyl Plush Pendant Blind Box (A-M) collection is available, but inventory changes regularly.

Nintendo Switch 2 and All the Games

The latest video game drop is the Nintendo Switch 2, so I expect it to be the hottest and most in-demand video game gadget of the season. My son has recently been testing one our for me after using the OG Switch for years, and he is blown away. He says the graphics and resolution is next-level and it is way less glitchy and “laggy” than the original. He is also obsessed with the new games, including Mario Cart World and Donkey Kong Bananza. Costco has a great bundle for members for $524.99.

e.l.f.’s Jelly Pop Vault

Tweens are obsessed with all things Sephora and Ulta. I think e.l.f.’s Jelly Pop Vault is the perfect gift for younger makeup artists. For $40, it comes with Dew Primer, Glow Reviver Lip Oil, Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, and Luscious Lip Mask, all in an exclusive pink makeup bag. The glossy and clear colors seem more age-appropriate than darker, matte makeup. “Cute. Love the bag and the colors,” writes a shopper.

More Advanced Lego Sets

When shopping for Lego sets for tweens, try to stick to more advanced kits. My son is super into Lego Architecture, and while the recommended age is 18 and up, there are also less intricate options. I think the goal is always to trigger their interests and Lego does a great job of offering something for everyone. A Fender guitar, roller skates, Wednesday Addams, and Wicked are just a few themes sure to be a hit this season. Costco sells select sets at a discount, so that is my first stop shop for Lego items. The warehouse just dropped a LEGO Wicked Bundle for $189.99, which comes with WICKED Emerald City Wall Art and Wicked Elphaba & Glinda Figures.

The Schylling NeehDoh Advent Calendar

The Schylling NeeDoh Advent Calendar, $24.88 at Walmart, is a great pre-holiday gift for tweens. My daughter is obsessed with these squishies, a great fidget-type sensory toy for older children. This reasonably priced item might sell out, as it is filled with 24 days of squishy surprises, including mini NeeDohs in bright colors, new textures, and playful holiday-inspired shapes. If you don’t want to get the calendar, these squishies made great gifts and stocking stuffers.