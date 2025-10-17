The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar Tree is a great gift resource. The discount store sells thousands of items for super cheap prices, including name-brand items and designer dupes. And, where else can you find amazing gift ideas, all under $5, with most under $1.50? There are so many new arrivals this week with gift ideas galore. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree gifts under $5 hitting shelves this week.

1 These Adorable Photo Clip Frames

I love these adorable Special Moments Memories Collection Mini Clip Photo Frames with Burlap Bows, which make great little additions to holiday gift bags. “It is really nice for the price,” writes a shopper. “I work in a retail gift store and use these Mini Clip Photos frames to clip a pair of earrings on them to make a display with the necklace or bracelet. By displaying them in this way, I don’t have to remove the earrings from their original earring holders and you can see the earrings better when clipped to the mini frames. Great solution for my needs,” adds another.

2 And, These Elegant Black and Silver Frames

It’s time to frame school photos, and Dollar Tree has lots of inexpensive options. This Special Moments Black Picture Frame With Silver Trim is elegant and just $1.25 per frame. “Great deal,” writes a shopper. These are so perfectly priced!”

3 A “Wine on the Shelf” Glass

This festive glass is perfect for a wine drinker. The Elf on the Shelf Stemless Wine Glass reads “I’d rather have wine on the shelf.” Parents who spend December hiding elves daily will definitely get a kick out of the glassware, just $1.50 per glass.

4 A Beautiful Glass and Metal Trinket Box

If you are gifting jewelry, a keepsake, or another little trinket, this gorgeous Glass Trinket Box, $5, will upgrade the gift in a major way. The box, made out of gold metal and glass, looks super vintage and also makes a great little organization tool.

5 Scented Pillar Candles with Charms

Candles are a no-brainer gift. Dollar Tree has lots of options for very little money. These Luminessence Pillar Candle With Heart Charms are just $1.25. Each of the Apple Cinnamon, Lavender, Vanilla, and Dragon Fruit scented candles has a pretty charm attached to it, which can be kept long after the candle melts.

6 So Many Kids Toys

Dollar Tree also has so many toys, no matter what your recipient is into. This set has five Little Pony-inspired toys, including three ponies and brushes. Get it for just $3. There are also lots of options at the $5 price point.

7 And, Snow Globes

Snow globes are a great keepsake gift. Dollar Tree has a few styles from its just-released holiday collection, each just $1.50. Other great holiday-inspired gifts are hitting stores this week.