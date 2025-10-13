7 Best New Dollar Tree Decor Finds Landing Mid-October

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You are missing out if you aren’t making weekly trips to the Dollar Tree. There are lots of amazing new arrivals hitting the store daily, especially in the home decor department. What should you be shopping this week? Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree decor finds landing mid-month.

1 Woven Straw Baskets

Dollar Tree has so many must-buy items right now, including their new collection of woven baskets. This Woven Straw Basket, $3 each, features side handles for easy carry. “I have not purchased this but was gifted to me. Would love many more but sadly they aren’t sold in any stores in my area. Would love these and the big ones again. Please bring all sizes to the stores and I would be a happy customer!” writes a shopper.

2 Snowflake Tree Skirts

Dollar Tree is getting in so many amazing Christmas decorations. I suggest buying these earlier rather than later, as they tend to sell out fast. These Christmas House Metallic Snowflake Tree Skirts, $7, come in various patterns. They protect the floor from needles and prevent a mess. They also create a lovely background for the gifts under the Christmas tree.

3 Santa Figurines

Dollar Tree is going big this Christmas. Choose from the Santa Figurine Assortment, $7 each. Each 12-inch figurine comes in various festive outfits and colors, from traditional red to elegant silver, gold, and winter white.

4 Faux Wood Frames

Dollar Tree is a great resource for picture frames, including this 8 x 10 Special Moments Wood-Finished Picture Frame, which costs just $1.25. Use it for portrait or landscape style photos.

5 Tile Decals

Create your own backsplash with Main Street Wall Creations Marble Silver Hexagon Tile Decals. This sticker-style faux tiles “look very expensive,” a shopper writes. “I decided to change the backsplash in my laundry room. I had previously placed A foil backsplash also from the dollar tree to which it looked good and got a lot of compliments not to mention that it’s been going strong for two years without peeling. I decided to make a change and give this a chance. Let me tell you how happy I am with the results!!! It was very easy to place on. Prior to placing them on I prepped the wall by removing the previous decal, a light sanding and once more clean the wall to make sure no dust I cleaning the surface was their so it can stick properly. It gave me wiggle room if I made a mistake but once you press and rub it to the wall to make sure the adhesive is sticking to the wall properly you will not be able to take it out without peeling it and damaging the tile. The picture really doesn’t give it justice. It looks so much better in person. For this wall I had to use about 35 tiles. But the end result was budget friendly and it looked beautiful. Hopefully it’ll last as long as the previous foil backsplash,” they wrote.

6 Hanging Shelves

I can’t believe these Large Decorative Hanging Wall Shelves with Rope are only $1.25. “Great item,” writes a shopper. “Super easy and sturdy. Need 10 more! LOL. Going to look for more.” Shoppers use them to display everything from crafts to stuffed animals.

7 And, These Amazing Candle Lanterns

Shoppers are also going wild over these Candle Lanterns, $3. They also come in bigger sizes and other colors. People use them with real or LED candles.