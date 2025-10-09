The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t hitting the Dollar Tree or the Dollar Tree website multiple times a week, you are missing out. The discount store offers great deals on everything from home goods and groceries to toys and beauty products, and the best items tend to sell out almost as soon as they hit the store. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree new arrivals flying off shelves this week.

1 Seasonal Placemats

Seasonal placemats are a customer favorite at Dollar Tree. The store recently got a few new options in stock, including the Holly Print Holiday Placemat. It features a classic holiday design with a festive flair that adds seasonal charm to dinners, parties, or everyday meals. It is also easy to wipe clean and reuse throughout the season, and a bargain at $1.50.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Beauty Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Christmas Mailbox-Shaped Tin with Lid

I’m dying over how adorable this Christmas Mailbox-Shaped Tin With Lid is, available in a bunch of designs. Fill it with holiday gifts, cookies, or candies and gift it to friends and family this holiday season. They will appreciate the special (and unique) delivery. Each one is just $1.50.

3 Seasonal Dishes

I don’t want to splurge on seasonal dinnerware, as I only use it one month out of the year. I go to Dollar Tree to add to my collection. Take, for example, this beautiful wreath and holly-inspired bowl. At just $1.50, I can get enough for six people for just $9 and use them with my simple white plates.

4 Rainbow High Fairy Dolls

I was surprised to find various Rainbow High Fantasy Fairy Dolls at Dollar Tree for $10. These are one of the many gift items the store is getting in for the holiday season. Choose from a few vibrant characters, each just as adorable and trendy as the next.

5 Gift Card Boxes

I am a big fan of gift cards during the holiday season, especially for teachers, bus drivers, and coaches. I hate putting them in an envelope, but gift card holders at Target are a bit overpriced. Dollar Tree to the rescue! The beautiful metallic boxes, decked out with a bow, are the perfect presentation for a gift card, and each costs just $1.50.

6 Fake Eyelashes

Dollar Tree is an excellent resource for beauty products, ranging from Sephora dupes to fake eyelashes. These L.A. Colors Assorted Faux Lashes are perfect for everyday wear or even Halloween costumes. They come in various lengths and styles, each just $1.25 a pair.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Holiday Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 An LED Flashlight

You can never have too many flashlights. This 2-in-1 LED Flashlight, $1.50, is perfect for stashing in your car or drawer for emergency situations. It comes in orange and black. “Great little light. Cheaply made but works well. Good to keep around the house. Uses 3 aaa batteries,” writes a shopper.