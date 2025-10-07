The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you don’t feel like paying top dollar for beauty products at Sephora or Ulta, head to Dollar Tree! The discount store got in so many great beauty and makeup finds this week, all a steal compared to name brands. What should you throw in your cart? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree beauty finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Nail Art Polish

Creating your own nail art has never been this easy or affordable. Dollar Tree just got a shipment of L.A. Colors Nail Art Decor in various colors, all $1.25. “To achieve the best results, apply the nail art on top of the nail polish,” DT recommends.

2 A Smudge-Proof Liner Better Than Sephora Alternatives

Run to your local store! Dollar Tree just got a new shipment of one oits most beloved beauty products, L.A. Colors Liquid Eyeliner, a great dupe for Sephora products like MAC and Kat Von D. “I have Sephora products like KVD Tattoo liner, a midrange one from Target, etc. And this is the one I consistently reach for. Very heavily pigmented and a formula that reminds me of tubing mascara…relatively smudge proof but comes off easily with water. The only eyeliner that I think beats this one is Lancome, but why pay more when you can just buy an extra one for touch ups?” writes a shopper. “One of the Most Under-rated Eyeliners EVER!!” adds another. “This is a really good eyeliner and for this price You can’t get it anyyy batter than this. PERIOD!! I BOUGHT A Mac Cosmetics one for 28$ and this a way better than that never went back to any others.”

3 Lots of Hydrating Lip Gloss Colors

Tired of spending $20 on lip gloss at Sephora? Head to Dollar Tree and stock up on L.A. Colors Moisturizing Lip Gloss in so many gorgeous colors, just $1.25 each. Each is enriched with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera, keeping your lips hydrated while shiny.

4 Hand Sanitizer Wipes…On a Keychain

Is this going to be the next hand sanitizer trend? How adorable is this Biopure Anti-Bacterial Honey Wildflower Scent Hand Wipes, 20-pc pack, which comes on a little key chain to hang off your purse or backpack?

5 Bath Brushes for Hard to Reach Places

I hate spending a lot on bath brushes and loofahs as they tend to get moldy. I will stock up on these April Bath And Shower Bath Brushes, as shoppers maintain they are even better than they look. “I bought this brush a couple of months ago not expecting much. I was surprised that I can reach every area of my back and the bristles are not too soft (which I thought they would be). Great for exfoliating my legs and feet. To each their own but for me this brush is a keeper!” writes one.

6 Foot Masks “As Good As Big Name Brands”

If the soles of your feet are dry, buy this 2-pack of B Pure Peppermint & Tea Tree Oil Foot Masks. “Just as good as big name brands,” writes a shopper. “Used many different big brand name foot masks. These are equal to the ones I paid $10 for.”

7 And, Lots of Faux Mink Lashes

Just in time for Halloween, there are lots of L.A. Colors Assorted Faux Lashes to choose from.”Handcrafted, faux mink lashes made from soft synthetic fibers to give your eyes a natural yet bold, fluttery vibe,” DT says.