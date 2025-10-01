7 Best New Dollar Tree Gift Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
Dollar Tree just dropped new gifts from cozy throws to beauty dupes this week.
Dollar Tree isn’t the most obvious place to shop for gifts. However, the discount store, famous for selling almost everything hovering around the $1 price point, has many unexpected giftable items. I love hitting the Dollar Store, especially when putting together little gift bags for family, friends, coworkers, and teachers. From holiday-themed throws and eye-catching patterned socks to bath bombs, Sephora dupes, and toys, I threw many new items in my cart on my recent trip. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree gift finds hitting shelves this week.
1
Christmas Printed Throws
These Plush Polyester Christmas Printed Throws, 50×60-in., are perfect for a teacher’s or coworker’s gift bag. They come in four prints in various color schemes, including snowmen, Christmas trees, and snowflakes, each equally soft and cuddle-worthy, just $5 each.
RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Products as Walmart and Amazon for $23 Cheaper.
2
A Mirrored Fake Eyelash Case
If your recipient loves fake eyelashes, this Sassy+Chic Assorted Print Eyelash Case is the perfect stocking stuffer, just $1.25. “Perfect to carry lashes in. Bought the one with lash design on it, it’s cute and works for what it’s for. It has a mirror inside which is perfect for lash application,” writes a shopper.
3
Glittery Candles
One of my favorite gift categories at Dollar Tree is candles. The store has so many options. I really like the Seasonal Collection Glitter Candles, which feel like a dupe of Capri Blue’s jars for a lot less. Each scent is just $5 and comes in brown, red, orange, and cream glitter jars.
4
Sol de Janeiro Dupe Hand Cream
A hand cream set for $1.25? Yes, please. This SPA Luxury Limited Edition Hand Cream set is clearly a Sol de Janeiro dupe but for a fraction of the price of other dupes. The set comes with Brazilian Orchid and Brazilian Sol scents.
5
A Set of Bath Bombs
My daughter loves bath bombs, but I am tired of paying $7 and up for a single bath fizzer. I just found these SPA Luxury Rainbow Bath Bomb packs, which come with two per bag, just $1.25 for both! “These bath bombs are great. I bought them for my daughter’s spa party. We used them for the girls pedis. They are good size, smell nice & have a good fizz. I would buy them again,” writes a shopper.
6
A 3D Dinosaur Puzzle
Shopping for a little one who likes puzzles and loves dinosaurs? This 3D Dinosaur Puzzle, $1.75, will provide lots of stimulation and fun. “These 3D Dinosaur Puzzles by Wild Creatures are great put-together and admire sets. There are 12 sets in the collection and I have 5 of them, so far. The individual dinosaur figures are the most difficult to assemble. The dioramas are easier, but they each take time to put together. I was surprised to find they cost only $1.25. You’ll like the experience and enjoy the creativity,” writes a shopper.
RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Storage Finds Shoppers Are Grabbing Right Now.
7
An Assortment of Patterned Men’s Socks
If you have a man on your shopping list who asks for socks every year, Dollar Tree is here for you. Juncture Men’s Fashion Socks, $1.50 a pair, are a bestseller. “Surprisingly these socks hold up really well. I wear them while playing ultimate frisbee and they are my go to socks. They are lightweight and do not rip,” writes a shopper. “Great socks for a very reasonable price. All 6 patterns are very cute and these will be great for the guys I work with for Christmas!” adds another.