Dollar Tree isn’t the most obvious place to shop for gifts. However, the discount store, famous for selling almost everything hovering around the $1 price point, has many unexpected giftable items. I love hitting the Dollar Store, especially when putting together little gift bags for family, friends, coworkers, and teachers. From holiday-themed throws and eye-catching patterned socks to bath bombs, Sephora dupes, and toys, I threw many new items in my cart on my recent trip. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree gift finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Christmas Printed Throws

These Plush Polyester Christmas Printed Throws, 50×60-in., are perfect for a teacher’s or coworker’s gift bag. They come in four prints in various color schemes, including snowmen, Christmas trees, and snowflakes, each equally soft and cuddle-worthy, just $5 each.

2 A Mirrored Fake Eyelash Case

If your recipient loves fake eyelashes, this Sassy+Chic Assorted Print Eyelash Case is the perfect stocking stuffer, just $1.25. “Perfect to carry lashes in. Bought the one with lash design on it, it’s cute and works for what it’s for. It has a mirror inside which is perfect for lash application,” writes a shopper.

3 Glittery Candles

One of my favorite gift categories at Dollar Tree is candles. The store has so many options. I really like the Seasonal Collection Glitter Candles, which feel like a dupe of Capri Blue’s jars for a lot less. Each scent is just $5 and comes in brown, red, orange, and cream glitter jars.

4 Sol de Janeiro Dupe Hand Cream

A hand cream set for $1.25? Yes, please. This SPA Luxury Limited Edition Hand Cream set is clearly a Sol de Janeiro dupe but for a fraction of the price of other dupes. The set comes with Brazilian Orchid and Brazilian Sol scents.

5 A Set of Bath Bombs

My daughter loves bath bombs, but I am tired of paying $7 and up for a single bath fizzer. I just found these SPA Luxury Rainbow Bath Bomb packs, which come with two per bag, just $1.25 for both! “These bath bombs are great. I bought them for my daughter’s spa party. We used them for the girls pedis. They are good size, smell nice & have a good fizz. I would buy them again,” writes a shopper.

6 A 3D Dinosaur Puzzle

Shopping for a little one who likes puzzles and loves dinosaurs? This 3D Dinosaur Puzzle, $1.75, will provide lots of stimulation and fun. “These 3D Dinosaur Puzzles by Wild Creatures are great put-together and admire sets. There are 12 sets in the collection and I have 5 of them, so far. The individual dinosaur figures are the most difficult to assemble. The dioramas are easier, but they each take time to put together. I was surprised to find they cost only $1.25. You’ll like the experience and enjoy the creativity,” writes a shopper.

7 An Assortment of Patterned Men’s Socks

If you have a man on your shopping list who asks for socks every year, Dollar Tree is here for you. Juncture Men’s Fashion Socks, $1.50 a pair, are a bestseller. “Surprisingly these socks hold up really well. I wear them while playing ultimate frisbee and they are my go to socks. They are lightweight and do not rip,” writes a shopper. “Great socks for a very reasonable price. All 6 patterns are very cute and these will be great for the guys I work with for Christmas!” adds another.