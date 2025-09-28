The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Oh, how I love the Dollar Tree. Even though the chain was forced to raise prices above $1, it is still the best store to stock up your kitchen with everything from placemats and glasses to turkey basters and other cooking must-haves. This week, my local store got in so many amazing items, most of which cost under $1.50. Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree kitchen new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 The Perfect Drink Goblet

Who knew that so many people buy their glassware at Dollar Tree? The Lexington Water Goblet, $1.50, just got restocked and shoppers are stocking up. “Excellent Quality and perfect condition that’s exactly what I was looking for,” writes one shopper. “Can’t tell any difference in these vs a more expensive style. Great buy!” adds another.

2 A Marvelous Martini Glass

This Elegant Clear Martini Cocktail Glass is the best deal in town for $1.50. “Very pretty,” confirms a shopper about the glass, which holds up to 10 ounces of liquid. “I bought these and they served their purpose very well. They are heavy, not flimsy glass and for the price, I think they are great! They are very nice and sturdy. Love them!”

3 Turkey Basters for Thanksgiving

Get your kitchen prepped for Thanksgiving. The Cooking Concepts Plastic Turkey Basters just landed in stores for $1.25. “This turkey baster works fine and appears to be made well enough to last for a while,” one shopper wrote, giving the item a 5-star rating. l

4 New Holiday Mugs

One of Dollar Tree’s most beloved products is its mugs. Shoppers love the seasonal selection and the fact that they are ultra-affordable. These Red and Green Plaid Christmas Mugs are just $1.50 and available in various patterns. They are an in-store purchase only, so run to your local Dollar Tree.

5 New PVC Placemats

You can’t go wrong with Dollar Tree placemats. A new Home Collection PVC Placemat shipment in grey tones just landed in stores, each just $1.50.

6 Pie and Cake Containers with Lids

If you plan on baking a lot this fall season, Dollar Tree is here for you. This Sure Fresh Reusable Pie Container with Lid is, yes, just $1.50, and it is perfect for storing and transporting pies. There is also a Surefresh Reusable Plastic Cake Container with Lid and a cupcake version. “This carrier, along with a melamine plate also available at the store, is a great way to transport Bundt cakes,” writes a shopper about it.

7 And, the Best Bread Pan

It is bread-baking season. This Cooking Concepts Loaf Pan, $1.25, will do its job in cooking your loaves to perfection. “These things work great,” a shopper maintains.