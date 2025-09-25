The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s always a good day to shop at Dollar Tree, the discount store that sells everything from groceries to home decor. Most items are around $1.25. As the month comes to an end, you should consider making a trip to your local store, which is currently stocked with so many amazing finds. From Christmas trees and Halloween decorations to trendy and hard-to-find hand sanitizer, I found a lot of great products this week. Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree items to grab before the end of September.

1 A 3.5 Foot Christmas Tree

While September might seem too early to start buying Christmas decorations, trust me when I say that Dollar Tree will sell out of the best items by Thanksgiving. The chain recently dropped its first batch of holiday items, which are available online only now. It includes this Pre-Lit Green Tree, 3.5 feet tall, for $10. “I bought 2 of these last year and I love them,” writes a shopper.

2 And, These Light Up Ceramic Trees

Shoppers love these Christmas House Ceramic LED Christmas Trees, an annual decoration for just $7 each. “I thought these were very cute and would make great little gifts. I stopped at several stores including some out of state while on a trip. I was able to find what I needed,” writes a shopper. “Just love it!! It works well with my larger ceramic trees for a nice display. Wished I had gotten more!!” adds another.

3 A New and Amazing Candle

Dollar Tree is home to so many amazing candles that cost next to nothing. This Art Deco Farmhouse Cedar Scented Jar Candles, 8 oz., is $3 and smells amazing according to shoppers. “Dollar Tree candles can be hit or miss but this is definitely a hit for me. This is my favorite candle scent I’ve ever found. It’s warm and inviting without being super sharp. Sometimes the wicks are a bit off-center leading to uneven melt but I don’t care for such a nice smell at this price point! And the glass is cute enough to reuse,” a shopper says.

4 Pumpkin Tea Light Holders

There are still lots of great Halloween items at Dollar Tree. The spookiest night of the year is just over a month away, so it’s time to start decorating. How cute are these Halloween Pumpkin Glass Tea Light Candle Holders, ready for your tealight, LED, or real, for just $1.50 each? “These are so cute can’t wait to make candles with them. These are good quality,” writes a shopper.

5 A Viral Bow Lantern

I am obsessed with these Metal Bow Lanterns, which cost $3 or $5, depending on the size. They look super designer, so nobody will guess you got them at Dollar Tree.

6 Great Doormats for $1.50

If you need a new doormat, head to Dollar Tree, where they cost just $1.50. Choose from various Home Collection Indoor and Outdoor Floor Mat designs, 15.6×23.6 in., a favorite of shoppers.

7 Touchland Dupe Sanitizers with Case

My daughter is obsessed with hand sanitizer and the little keychain cases you buy with it. Don’t pay for Touchland when these adorable and amazing-smelling options from Dollar Tree exist. B Pure Hydrating Spray Hand Sanitizer with Keychain Case, Tropical Scents, are just $1.25 each. Beware: They sell out fast. “I finally found these in the dollar tree closest to me. It was a shock to finally find them. My girls love these refreshing scents & the cases are extra fun,” one shopper writes.