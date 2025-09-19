 Skip to content
Dollar Tree’s New “High-End” Beauty Products Hit Shelves This Week

Every item costs only $4.

September 19, 2025
Plan on taking an extended lunch break today: Dollar Tree just dropped a new high-end beauty line. The Le Mercerie Pro Beauty Collection is the hot new thing at Dollar Tree, arriving in stores this week. You won’t find the collection mixed with other merchandise in DT’s beauty aisle. Instead, Le Mercerie Pro has its own four-way product display, with each wall dedicated to a specific beauty category. These categories include makeup, skincare, nails, and perfume.

Every item in the new Le Mercerie Pro Beauty Collection retails for $4 each, whether it’s a mini perfume or 60-count box of makeup remover wipes.

Le Mercerie Pro’s low price point is a steal compared to other beauty brands on the market. However, it’s a bit of a reach for Dollar Tree shoppers who are used to the retailer’s affordable $1.25 price tag. TikToker @budget_friendly_babe teased it’s Dollar Tree’s first foray into “high-end” beauty.

A majority of the collection is dedicated to makeup products, ranging from various lip applicators to a full-body shimmer stick. One of the most popular items is the 2-in-1 mascara, which is designed with two different brushes: one that offers a “clean lift” and another for “massive volume.”

In the new Le Mercerie Pro Beauty Collection, shoppers can find these makeup products:

Makeup

  • Lip Gloss
  • 2-Pack Velvet Matte Lip & Jelly Lip Tint
  • 2-in-1 Eye Crayon with Built-In Blending Brush
  • 2-in-1 Mascara
  • Makeup Setting Spray
  • All-A-Glow Shimmer Stick
  • Lash & Brow Serum
  • Brow Stamp Kit
  • Makeup Remover Pads
  • Fake Eyelashes

Skincare essentials, including a tinted moisturizer, were also included in the new release. The moisturizer contains vitamin C and aloe vera. It comes in six different shades. Le Mercerie also formulated skin primers that help with color correcting, evening skin texture, and refining pores.

Skincare

  • Brightening Drops
  • Tinted Moisturizer
  • Pore Refining Skin Primer

Nail art also makes up a bulk of the collection—and at $4, it’s kind of a steal. Almost all the polishes come in a two-pack, containing both the nail color and a base/top coat. (At a drugstore, you can end up paying $8 for just the nail color alone.)

If you’ve been wanting to try press-on nails, this could be an affordable getaway. Speaking of which, Le Mercerie created all the tools you need to give yourself a professional-looking, at-home gel manicure—including a mini LED lamp!

Here are some of the items you can expect to find on display:

Nails

  • 3D Luxé Press-On Nails
  • Magnetic Gel Polish
  • Cat Eye Gel Nail Starter Kit
  • Gel Nail Remover Kit
  • Gel Nail Color Kit
  • Mini LED Lamp

Finally, Le Mercerie released four new perfume fragrances. These include:

Perfume

  • Rouge royal
  • Pétale sucré
  • Rose etoile
  • Sage marine

Knowing Dollar Tree shoppers, these items are sure to sell out fast—so go stock up now before it’s too late!

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
