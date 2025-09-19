Dollar Tree’s New “High-End” Beauty Products Hit Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Plan on taking an extended lunch break today: Dollar Tree just dropped a new high-end beauty line. The Le Mercerie Pro Beauty Collection is the hot new thing at Dollar Tree, arriving in stores this week. You won’t find the collection mixed with other merchandise in DT’s beauty aisle. Instead, Le Mercerie Pro has its own four-way product display, with each wall dedicated to a specific beauty category. These categories include makeup, skincare, nails, and perfume.

Every item in the new Le Mercerie Pro Beauty Collection retails for $4 each, whether it’s a mini perfume or 60-count box of makeup remover wipes.

Le Mercerie Pro’s low price point is a steal compared to other beauty brands on the market. However, it’s a bit of a reach for Dollar Tree shoppers who are used to the retailer’s affordable $1.25 price tag. TikToker @budget_friendly_babe teased it’s Dollar Tree’s first foray into “high-end” beauty.

A majority of the collection is dedicated to makeup products, ranging from various lip applicators to a full-body shimmer stick. One of the most popular items is the 2-in-1 mascara, which is designed with two different brushes: one that offers a “clean lift” and another for “massive volume.”

In the new Le Mercerie Pro Beauty Collection, shoppers can find these makeup products:

Makeup

Lip Gloss

2-Pack Velvet Matte Lip & Jelly Lip Tint

2-in-1 Eye Crayon with Built-In Blending Brush

2-in-1 Mascara

Makeup Setting Spray

All-A-Glow Shimmer Stick

Lash & Brow Serum

Brow Stamp Kit

Makeup Remover Pads

Fake Eyelashes

Skincare essentials, including a tinted moisturizer, were also included in the new release. The moisturizer contains vitamin C and aloe vera. It comes in six different shades. Le Mercerie also formulated skin primers that help with color correcting, evening skin texture, and refining pores.

Skincare

Brightening Drops

Tinted Moisturizer

Pore Refining Skin Primer

Nail art also makes up a bulk of the collection—and at $4, it’s kind of a steal. Almost all the polishes come in a two-pack, containing both the nail color and a base/top coat. (At a drugstore, you can end up paying $8 for just the nail color alone.)

If you’ve been wanting to try press-on nails, this could be an affordable getaway. Speaking of which, Le Mercerie created all the tools you need to give yourself a professional-looking, at-home gel manicure—including a mini LED lamp!

Here are some of the items you can expect to find on display:

Nails

3D Luxé Press-On Nails

Magnetic Gel Polish

Cat Eye Gel Nail Starter Kit

Gel Nail Remover Kit

Gel Nail Color Kit

Mini LED Lamp

Finally, Le Mercerie released four new perfume fragrances. These include:

Perfume

Rouge royal

Pétale sucré

Rose etoile

Sage marine

Knowing Dollar Tree shoppers, these items are sure to sell out fast—so go stock up now before it’s too late!