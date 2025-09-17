The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Dollar Tree is a reliable resource for everything from name-brand food and drinks to seasonal decor, organizing essentials, and even electronics. This week, I visited my local store and found so many great items in the new arrivals section. Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 These Adorable Elf Plush Dolls

Dollar Tree has so many adorable little gift items, like these Christmas House Plush Elf Dolls. They are available in a girl and boy style for just $1.50 and make great toys or decorations, festively colored in red and green.

2 Holiday Shaped Advent Calendars

Advent calendars are all the rage these days, with fancy ones costing hundreds of dollars. If you want to go the old school route, Dollar Tree is selling the Christmas House Advent Calendar Decoration for just $1.50. It has a string, which sticks to the corresponding number. Assorted designs include Santa Claus, reindeer, and snowman shapes.

3 $5 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

The school year is in full swing and your child’s teacher may have asked you to send in a pair of headphones. This iConcepts Premium Bluetooth Wireless Headphone, $5, a pair, is perfect for situations where you don’t want to spend top dollar on the best of the best. “Bought this a few months ago, battery life is good,” writes a shopper.

4 A Three-Compartment Desk Organizer

Before heading to The Container Store or HomeGoods, check out Dollar Tree for organizing must-haves. They just got in this Jot Crystal 3-Compartment Pen Holder, just $1.25, with compartments to keep all your pens, pencils, paper clips, sticky notes, and other writing utensils organized. It comes with a rose gold rim or a gold rim.

5 A Classy Looking Green Frame

Dollar Tree has so many options in the category of small frames. I love this brand new Special Moments Green Photo Frame, featuring a green and gold border. The 4 by 6 frame is just $1.25. “Great price for quality,” a shopper writes. “These frames worked perfect for the project I was working on for my daughters birthday party decorations.”

6 This Lifelike Faux Fern and Spider Bush

Dollar Tree is also a great place to buy faux flowers and foliage, like these Floral Garden Fern and Spider Bush stems, just $1.25 each. They add lush greenery to arrangements, wreaths, and centerpieces, and customers use them for filling vases and pairing with faux flowers.

7 Easy-to-Clean Placemats

If you need new placemats, Dollar Tree to the rescue. This Floral Branch Placemat, $1.25, is made out of plastic so you can easily wipe it clean. And the watercolor-inspired branches are beautiful.