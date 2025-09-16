The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Run, don’t walk, to the Dollar Tree this week. I just visited my local store to buy balloons for my son’s birthday and found so many great home essentials that just arrived in stores. There were so many finds, from fragrant candles to kitchen goodies, all under $1.50. Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree home essentials hitting shelves this week.

1 Little Tin Candles

If you aren’t buying candles at Dollar Tree, you are missing out. These Compact Tin Candles With Lids are new in stores and come in various scents, including Violet & Moss, Golden Honeysuckle, and Island Glow. At just $1.25 each, you can afford to buy a bunch.

2 Ceramic Fragrance Warmers

Shoppers love these gorgeous Ceramic Designer Fragrance Warmers, $1.25 each and available in several neutral options. You light a candle underneath and add fragrance on top.

3 Gorgeous Gold Charger Plates

Another favorite that just got restocked at Dollar Tree? Gold charger plates for $1.25. “These are the go-to chargers, whether you’re using them as is or blinging them out! They are good for every use you can think of. For weddings, baby showers, bridal showers, and church events. I love them,” writes a shopper.

4 Colorful Plastic Tumblers with Built-In Straws

A brand new product that shoppers are grabbing? Colorful Plastic Tumblers with Built-In Straws, “colorful, durable, and great for kids!” the store writes. “The convenient straw helps to prevent spills and allows kids to drink their juice or water without tipping the cup. Great for home, picnics, camping, or backyard parties.”

5 Pumpkin Mugs

Tis the season to drink your pumpkin spice lattes. What better cup to drink them out of than a Pumpkin-shaped Mug? Dollar Tree is selling them in white and orange. They make great gifts too.

6 Seasonal Oven Mitts

Refresh your cooking linens if you want to add a little seasonal fun to your kitchen. Dollar Tree just dropped Home Collection Fall Kitchen Potholders and Oven Mitts, $1.50 each. “Perfect for taking the cookies or the turkey out of the oven! Choose from 2 adorable designs as shown. Bake up and serve treats all fall long!” they write.

7 Glass Cutting Boards That Can Be Used for Crafts

Shoppers love this set of two Cooking Concepts Glass Cutting Boards. Many use them for crafts. “Great quality,” writes a shopper. “These are great for sublimation. I make sun catchers with them, also trivets. They turn out beautifully and are quality. I remove the print off the ones that are preprinted with a glass scraper. Easy fix to humored clear ones.” Another says: “Cutting Boards are great, packed well and a great price!! Very happy with purchase!”