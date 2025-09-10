7 Best Dollar Tree “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Summer is almost officially over, and fall is pretty much in full swing. Dollar Tree is fully embracing the changing seasons, filling stores with brand-new merchandise daily. Halloween and even Christmas decorations are flooding stores and the website, while other new everyday items are also getting infused into the offerings. I recently made a visit to my local Dollar Tree and couldn’t help but fill my cart with so many unbelievable items. Here are the 7 best “new arrivals’ hitting Dollar Tree shelves this week.

1 A Wood Beaded Holiday Garland

Deck the halls with boughs of holly…and also festive garlands! I love this Dollar Tree Christmas House Beaded Garland, just $1.50 per strand. It features a jute rope strung with red and white beads, and it is so versatile. Add it to wreaths, curtain hooks, Christmas trees, or shelves.

2 Adorable Little Moose Plush Toys

I will also stock up on these super sweet Christmas House Moose Plush Toys. They are available in a few color options and make great stocking stuffers and small gifts for little ones, including children, grandchildren, school gifts, or church gifts.

3 A Snowman Mug with a 3D Nose

Frosty the snowman had a very shiny nose, and so does this Snowman Mug with 3D Nose! I am dying over the cleverness of this mug, which features a “carrot” nose popping out. Dollar Tree always gets me with its selection of cups and mugs, most just $1.50, including this one.

4 Fuzzy, Cozy Holiday Socks

I just wrote a story about the most popular items at Dollar Tree that customers buy on repeat. One of the most mentioned was socks. The store just got a shipment of Christmas House Socks, super fuzzy, cozy, holiday-themed, and adorable, which will surely sell out fast. Get them while they are in stock for $1.50 a pair. There are so many styles to choose from.

5 Cocktail Themed Candles

Is their drink of choice a Mojito or Moscow Mule? Whatever they like, buy them a candle version from Dollar Tree. These Cocktail Scented Candles are just $1.25 and shoppers love them. “I am very impressed with these candles. They look much more expensive than they are. The wood lids allow them to be engraved using a laser, really elevating the look. Very happy to be able to personalize these and give them as small gifts. Unfortunately there were only a few available in the store or I would have gotten more,” writes one shopper. They offer a “high end look for less,” adds another. “Absolutely beautiful! These look veryhigh end… proud to give these as small gifts. Not much scent throw.”

6 Cheap But Chic Photo Frames

Dollar Tree has a great selection of picture frames for so much less than other stores, like the Special Moments Gold Honeycomb Picture Frame for just $1.25. “These are great,” a shopper says. “These all came in good shape. They work well for casual pictures of friends and animals.” Another adds: “The frames are perfect in every way. They look expensive and have a nice honeycomb design!” added another.

7 And, These Cute Woodland Animals Oven Mitts

I don’t need new oven mitts, but I can’t resist ordering these new Home Collection Ones. They come in woodland animal designs, including a raccoon, fox, hedgehog, and squirrel, and they are just $1.50 each.