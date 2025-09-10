7 Best Dollar Tree “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week
From cozy socks to festive décor, these new Dollar Tree arrivals are flying off shelves this week.
Summer is almost officially over, and fall is pretty much in full swing. Dollar Tree is fully embracing the changing seasons, filling stores with brand-new merchandise daily. Halloween and even Christmas decorations are flooding stores and the website, while other new everyday items are also getting infused into the offerings. I recently made a visit to my local Dollar Tree and couldn’t help but fill my cart with so many unbelievable items. Here are the 7 best “new arrivals’ hitting Dollar Tree shelves this week.
1
A Wood Beaded Holiday Garland
Deck the halls with boughs of holly…and also festive garlands! I love this Dollar Tree Christmas House Beaded Garland, just $1.50 per strand. It features a jute rope strung with red and white beads, and it is so versatile. Add it to wreaths, curtain hooks, Christmas trees, or shelves.
2
Adorable Little Moose Plush Toys
I will also stock up on these super sweet Christmas House Moose Plush Toys. They are available in a few color options and make great stocking stuffers and small gifts for little ones, including children, grandchildren, school gifts, or church gifts.
3
A Snowman Mug with a 3D Nose
Frosty the snowman had a very shiny nose, and so does this Snowman Mug with 3D Nose! I am dying over the cleverness of this mug, which features a “carrot” nose popping out. Dollar Tree always gets me with its selection of cups and mugs, most just $1.50, including this one.
4
Fuzzy, Cozy Holiday Socks
I just wrote a story about the most popular items at Dollar Tree that customers buy on repeat. One of the most mentioned was socks. The store just got a shipment of Christmas House Socks, super fuzzy, cozy, holiday-themed, and adorable, which will surely sell out fast. Get them while they are in stock for $1.50 a pair. There are so many styles to choose from.
5
Cocktail Themed Candles
Is their drink of choice a Mojito or Moscow Mule? Whatever they like, buy them a candle version from Dollar Tree. These Cocktail Scented Candles are just $1.25 and shoppers love them. “I am very impressed with these candles. They look much more expensive than they are. The wood lids allow them to be engraved using a laser, really elevating the look. Very happy to be able to personalize these and give them as small gifts. Unfortunately there were only a few available in the store or I would have gotten more,” writes one shopper. They offer a “high end look for less,” adds another. “Absolutely beautiful! These look veryhigh end… proud to give these as small gifts. Not much scent throw.”
6
Cheap But Chic Photo Frames
Dollar Tree has a great selection of picture frames for so much less than other stores, like the Special Moments Gold Honeycomb Picture Frame for just $1.25. “These are great,” a shopper says. “These all came in good shape. They work well for casual pictures of friends and animals.” Another adds: “The frames are perfect in every way. They look expensive and have a nice honeycomb design!” added another.
7
And, These Cute Woodland Animals Oven Mitts
I don’t need new oven mitts, but I can’t resist ordering these new Home Collection Ones. They come in woodland animal designs, including a raccoon, fox, hedgehog, and squirrel, and they are just $1.50 each.