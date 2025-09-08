7 Best New Dollar Tree Finds to Boost Productivity This Month

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you are a student, worker, or retired person, September always seems like a good month to get organized and boost productivity. Dollar Tree is a great place to shop for small, inexpensive items that can make a big difference in personal organization, motivation, and productivity. We scoured the store’s aisles, and here are seven Dollar Tree finds to boost productivity this month.

1 A $2 2026 Planner

Before you know it, 2025 will be over. Don’t wait until January 1 before scrambling to find a planner. Dollar Tree is selling $2 2026 Planners in a rainbow of colors. Each offers 80 pages of monthly planning to help you stay organized. There is also ample space for notes, to-do lists, and appointments.

2 And, an Adorable Assortment of Wall Calendars

Pick your poison: kitties, puppies, mountains, or islands. Dollar Tree offers an extensive assortment of Foil Wall Calendars for just $2 each. These also make great gifts for everyone you know.

3 There Are Also Non-Dated Weekly Desk Planners

If you can’t wait until 2026 to get organized, Dollar Tree is selling four different designs of Jot Non-dated Weekly Desk Planner, which has no dates to stick to. Use this versatile organizer to stay on top of appointments, goals, and tasks. It is the perfect addition to your workspace.

4 And, So Many Labels

Get organized with labels. Dollar Tree sells every type of label imaginable, including these Storage Essentials White Plastic Basket Labels, which come in a three-pack of 3.66×2.48-inch labels. “I really like these. They’re a sturdy plastic, and the holders have ample writing area, so I can see at a glance, what the contents are. They work well on several types of household storage bins and containers. I used these on my fabric covered storage bins, and they fit perfectly. Recently, I’ve used these on several wire/metal rectangular baskets. I wasn’t sure if they’d attach as well on those, but to my pleasant surprise, they did! I also like that each holder comes with 4-5 paper labels, so I can switch them out and change the labels, if I decide to put different contents in the storage bin/basket. $1.25 is a good price for 3 label holders per package,” one shopper says. The only “con/drawback” to these? They are hard to find. “I drove 65 miles round trip to a larger city with several DT stores, but even then, I haven’t scored more than 5 packages at a time. I only need 3 more packages now. My local Dollar Tree doesn’t get these on a regular basis, and when they do, they sell out quickly,” a shopper writes.

5 Basic Clipboards That Actually Work

If you work or volunteer in any position where a clipboard comes in handy, stock up at Dollar Tree. Jot Wooden Clipboards with Metal Clips and Rubber Padding, 9×12 in., are just $1.25 each. “Great simple clip boards,” writes a shopper. “The clip at the top is not big so they stack better. They are a little smaller, which is good because they are more the size of a hanging file folder and can go in a file cabinet. Great for less than 20 pages. We buy 20-40 each year. Order online and deliver free to the store.”

6 Colorful Flash Cards

White flash cards are no fun. I am going to pick up a few packs of the colorful Jot Colored Ruled Index Cards, 150 ct., for $1.25. I suspect the vibrant hues will motivate my daughter to study more than plain cards. The cards come in 4 colors per pack (blue, pink, green, and yellow) to allow you to separate ideas and plans and keep everything in its proper place.

7 And Sticky Page Marking Flags

Jot Brightly Colored Self-Stick Page Marking Flags, 500-ct. Packs, are the greatest per shoppers. “Inexpensive and good adhesion. These work great in bibles!! Perfect for book marking verses,” writes one. “By far best reading flags out there,” adds another. “Ive tested multiple brands of reading flags and these are for sure my favorites. Clear, bright, and very thin which personally I love. A lot of flags are usually thick, run out very fast, and bulk up the pages but these are amazing. And for that price!, no complaints.”