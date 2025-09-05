5 Dollar Tree Drunk Elephant Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Run, do not walk: Dollar Tree just released a new line of Drunk Elephant dupes from the skincare brand Dermasil. It’s no secret that the discount retailer is a treasure trove of affordable beauty products, especially when it comes to cheaper alternatives for luxe brands. TikToker @itsjosezarate recently spotted five new Drunk Elephant dupes that just hit the shelves at his neighborhood Dollar Tree this week—and you can save up to $78.

1 Dupe for Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser

Dermasil’s Meon Jelly Cleanser is believed to be a dupe for Drunk Elephant’s signature Best No. 9 Jelly Cleanser.

The main difference between the two is that Dermasil’s face wash contains melon extract glycerin, while the name-brand version features cantaloupe glycerin. Both products are marked free of sulfates. (It’s worth noting that the Beste cleanser is recommended for nightly use only.)

Sold at Dollar Tree, the Dermasil dupe costs just $1.25 compared to Drunk Elephant’s $36 price tag.

2 Dupe for C-Firma Fresh Day Serum

If you’re looking for a new multi-vitamin eye serum, Dermasil has created a $1.25 dupe for Drunk Elephant’s C-Firma Fresh Day Serum, which is known to improve signs of aging.

Dermasil says its serum will “restore” and “brighten” the undereyes—and it’s designed with a built-in roller ball for easy application. Plus, its compact size makes it ideal for traveling.

However, if you’re looking for a stronger formula, Drunk Elephant might be the better choice. Its “super-potent” profile includes 15 percent vitamin C, as well as ferulic acid (protects against UV radicals) and vitamin E for moisture. Although, it will run you $79.

3 Dupe for B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

Has your skin felt extra thirsty lately? Spending time in the sun and heat can do that. Fortunately, Dermasil’s Hydra Serum is a dupe for the B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum from Drunk Elephant that will leave your face feeling silky smooth for a small fraction of the cost.

Compared to the B-Hydra serum, which contains pineapple ceramide, the Dermasil product uses blueberry extract ceramide. Both formulas rely on provitamin B, a humectant that helps the skin retain moisture.

Drunk Elephant charges $54 for its B-Hydra serum versus the $1.25 hydra dupe at Dollar Tree.

4 Dupe for Lala Retro Whipped Cream

There’s also a dupe for Drunk Elephant’s Lala Retro Whipped Cream, containing “a triple-ceramide blend” for all-day moisture.

Similarly, Dermasil has coined its version as Whipped Recovery Cream. It has marula oil and baobab, both of which are also found in the Lala Retro cream, as well as matrixyl 3000.

Dollar Tree shoppers can snag the Drunk Elephant dupe for just $1.25—a total savings of $64.75!

5 Dupe for Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

The Dermasil Face Serum is basically a copycat of Drunk Elephant’s Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil.

Both products feature the same ingredients (virgin marula oil) and promise the same benefits: to smooth and restore your skin for a more youthful appearance. And yet, they have a $70.75 cost difference.