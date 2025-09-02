6 All-Time Best Dollar Tree Beauty Items You Can Buy Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Those who are devoted to their daily beauty regimen know that Dollar Tree is a treasure trove for skincare, cosmetics, and haircare products—many of which are shockingly similar to big-name, full-priced counterparts. In a recent thread posted to the r/DollarTreeBeauty subreddit, devoted shoppers weighed in on what they consider to be the all-time best Dollar Tree beauty items for just $1.25. Read on to see if you’re missing any affordable must-haves.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Flexible-Bristle Hairbrushes

Helping your hair look its best involves more than just finding the right shampoo and conditioner. One of the most gushed about items on the thread was a series of pastel flexible-bristle hairbrushes.

While they come in multiple shapes and colors, shoppers seem to appreciate the version with a hooked end the most. “[They] work just as well as an expensive wet brush. I’ve bought like 10 of them,” one writes.

Another agreed: “The ones with the hook are my favorite brushes I’ve ever owned. I have waist-length, very fine hair that tangles easily, and these are so gentle while still getting the job done. I’ve had one of mine for over a year, and it’s still like new after cleaning it.”

2 Global Beauty Care Power Serum

Shoppers have long adored bargain brand Global Beauty Care for its high-quality skincare products at affordable prices. In this case, customers especially love the pink Power Serum you can get at Dollar Tree—even if some say it can be elusive on the shelves.

“The [Global Beauty Care] Power Serum has made such a complete difference in my skin, I can’t imagine anything else being better,” one very happy customer reports.

In a separate recent thread, another customer gushes over the product and how it’s a stand-in for a pricier brand name: “A few days ago, someone posted this, and an esthetician commented that it is a good product and has the same ingredients as the Olay super serum. I went out and bought it the next day!”

3 B-Pure Hydrating Moisturizer lineup

Speaking of Olay dupes, the most upvoted collection of items on the entire comment thread is the B-Pure moisturizer cream lineup, which includes the B-Pure Hydrating Moisturizer, Hydrating Night Cream, and Collagen Nourishing Moisturizer.

Shoppers say they’re a dead ringer for the Olay Regenerist line-up, which normally retails for $8 to $30 per item versus $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

Besides the massive savings, customers in a separate thread said they appreciated the glass bottle packaging. “They’re the best,” one commenter writes. “In a matter of days, my skin was smoother and hydrated. I try to stock up.”

RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Products as Walmart and Amazon for $17 Cheaper.

4 B-Pure Watermelon Moisturizer

Need something to keep your sensitive skin looking its best? Customers also touted the Glow Up Night Moisturizer With Watermelon Extract from B-Pure as a must-have.

Another thread from the subreddit was filled with glowing reviews, with some saying this version is a slightly toned-down version of the brand’s popular serum. “My skin is sensitive, and the fragrance in this doesn’t seem to bother me. It also leaves me with a hydrating glow,” one writes.

5 Global Beauty Care Snail Mucin Moisturizer and Essence

Sure, the idea of incorporating the slime from a typical garden pest into your regimen might seem over the top, but pros know there is nothing quite like snail mucin for firming up and moisturizing your face. In this case, Global Beauty Care has shoppers covered with these two well-priced options that customers seem to love.

“I loved the dewy feeling it gives my skin when I’ve done a full routine. Like, my face feels absolutely juicy,” one customer recently wrote on a separate thread.

6 Skin Nutrition Botanicals Multi-Peptide Serum

Those tiny serum bottles get pretty pricey per ounce, but that’s not the case with this popular option from Skin Nutrition Botanicals.

One shopper says they “adore” the item so much that they “give bottles of it as a gift.” Meanwhile, even professionals vouch for its effectiveness.

“Licensed cosmetologist/esthetician here, and yes, these products do in fact work,” one user commented on a separate thread. “They are amazing dupes. Some ingredients may cause allergic reactions, so be sure to introduce them by doing a little spot test on your wrist and be sure to only introduce one at a time!”