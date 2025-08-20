 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

6 Dollar Tree Designer Dupe Candles Under $5 Just Hit Shelves

Shoppers are finding stunning designer candle dupes at Dollar Tree for under $5.

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 20, 2025
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 20, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I have a mild addiction to candles. At any given time, several candles are burning around my home, some of them ridiculously expensive designer candles from Nest, Voluspa, Jo Malone, and Capril Blue, and others more affordable alternatives from Target, HomeGoods, and even Dollar Tree. This week, I visited my local Dollar Tree store and was pleasantly surprised to find so many great candles, all under $5, some as cheap as $1.25, and even some shockingly similar to much more expensive alternatives. Here are 6 Dollar Tree designer dupe candles under $5 that just hit shelves.

1
Seasonal Collection Glitter Candle

seasonal sparkling Dollar Tree candles
Dollar Tree

Does Dollar Tree’s new Seasonal Collection Glitter Candle look familiar to you? If you are a fan of Capri Blue, the trademark candle of Anthropologie, the answer is yes. These holiday-inspired candles come in many colors, brown, red, orange, and cream, and add a little sparkle to any room or celebration. Each is just $5. One TikToker shared about the new candles. “It smells amazing [and] looks the exact same,” she said about the dupe.

RELATED: Shoppers Are Ditching Dollar Tree for Dollar General—Here’s Why.

2
Vanilla Cashmere Scented Candles

vanilla cashmere Dollar Tree candle
Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree’s ribbed glass candles seriously remind me of Voluspa, including the Vanilla Cashmere Scented Candles in Tall Jars. The 14-ounce candles are $5, while an 8-ounce version is only $3, each offering “a rich, velvety vanilla cashmere scent that envelops your space in warmth and comfort.”

3
Cranberry Chutney Scented Candle

cranberry chutney Dollar Tree candle
Dollar Tree

This other glass-jarred collection is very similar to a Volsupa style. I am obsessed with the Cranberry Chutney Scented Candle, which offers 8 ounces of fragrant goodness for just $3. It also adds a fun pop of fall color to any room.

4
Harvest-Themed Scented Candles in Metal Jars

tinned candles from Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Adorable and affordable, these 8-ounce Assorted Harvest-Themed Scented Candles in Metal Jars come in four comforting fall-themed scents. I love these kinds of candles, because they are easy to bring on vacation or into your office and also make a great gift bag addition.

5
Mason Jar Scented Candle in Apple Cinnamon

mason jar candle Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

I love Mason jar candles. This 3-ounce Mason Jar Scented Candle in Apple Cinnamon reminds me of the hand-poured ones you can find at coffee shops or farmers’ markets, adding a rustic touch. At just $1.25, these make a great gift bag addition or back-to-school teacher’s gift. 

RELATED: Even for $1.25, These 10 Dollar Tree Items Aren’t Worth It, Experts Say.

6
Star Lytes Apple Cinnamon Mini Glass Apothecary Jar Candles

yankee candle dupe Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree

Yankee Candle makes the most adorable candle jars. This mini dupe from Dollar Tree, Star Lytes Apple Cinnamon Mini Glass Apothecary Jar Candle, is a fraction of the price at $1.25 and smells amazing, like the succulent aroma of apple pie spiced with cinnamon. “I love this Cinnamon smell candle. They make great gift favors,” one shopper writes.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Close up of the Costco logo on the top of a store
    Close up of the Costco logo on the top of a store
    Daily Living

    7 Costco Halloween Decorations Selling Out

    It's never too early to start decorating

  • A Dollar Tre storefront
    A Dollar Tre storefront
    Daily Living

    6 Dollar Tree Dupe Candles Under $5

    Some cost as little as $1.25.

  • view out of a house window of a lightning bolt
    view out of a house window of a lightning bolt
    Daily Living

    Why You Should Never Shower During a Thunderstorm

    It could have fatal consequences.

  • Marshalls storefront
    Marshalls storefront
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Marshalls Clearance Markdowns

    Marshalls just slashed prices.

  • middle-aged man snoring in bed
    middle-aged man snoring in bed
    Wellness

    This Habit Could Up Your Heart Disease Risk

    Sometimes, snoring is much more than a nuisance.

  • man sitting on the couch grasping his stomach, with an illustration of his colon over top
    man sitting on the couch grasping his stomach, with an illustration of his colon over top
    News

    The Healthy Habit That Can Drive Colon Cancer

    A study looks at colonoscopy results of marathon runners.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.