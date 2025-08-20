6 Dollar Tree Designer Dupe Candles Under $5 Just Hit Shelves

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I have a mild addiction to candles. At any given time, several candles are burning around my home, some of them ridiculously expensive designer candles from Nest, Voluspa, Jo Malone, and Capril Blue, and others more affordable alternatives from Target, HomeGoods, and even Dollar Tree. This week, I visited my local Dollar Tree store and was pleasantly surprised to find so many great candles, all under $5, some as cheap as $1.25, and even some shockingly similar to much more expensive alternatives. Here are 6 Dollar Tree designer dupe candles under $5 that just hit shelves.

1 Seasonal Collection Glitter Candle

Does Dollar Tree’s new Seasonal Collection Glitter Candle look familiar to you? If you are a fan of Capri Blue, the trademark candle of Anthropologie, the answer is yes. These holiday-inspired candles come in many colors, brown, red, orange, and cream, and add a little sparkle to any room or celebration. Each is just $5. One TikToker shared about the new candles. “It smells amazing [and] looks the exact same,” she said about the dupe.

2 Vanilla Cashmere Scented Candles

Dollar Tree’s ribbed glass candles seriously remind me of Voluspa, including the Vanilla Cashmere Scented Candles in Tall Jars. The 14-ounce candles are $5, while an 8-ounce version is only $3, each offering “a rich, velvety vanilla cashmere scent that envelops your space in warmth and comfort.”

3 Cranberry Chutney Scented Candle

This other glass-jarred collection is very similar to a Volsupa style. I am obsessed with the Cranberry Chutney Scented Candle, which offers 8 ounces of fragrant goodness for just $3. It also adds a fun pop of fall color to any room.

4 Harvest-Themed Scented Candles in Metal Jars

Adorable and affordable, these 8-ounce Assorted Harvest-Themed Scented Candles in Metal Jars come in four comforting fall-themed scents. I love these kinds of candles, because they are easy to bring on vacation or into your office and also make a great gift bag addition.

5 Mason Jar Scented Candle in Apple Cinnamon

I love Mason jar candles. This 3-ounce Mason Jar Scented Candle in Apple Cinnamon reminds me of the hand-poured ones you can find at coffee shops or farmers’ markets, adding a rustic touch. At just $1.25, these make a great gift bag addition or back-to-school teacher’s gift.

6 Star Lytes Apple Cinnamon Mini Glass Apothecary Jar Candles

Yankee Candle makes the most adorable candle jars. This mini dupe from Dollar Tree, Star Lytes Apple Cinnamon Mini Glass Apothecary Jar Candle, is a fraction of the price at $1.25 and smells amazing, like the succulent aroma of apple pie spiced with cinnamon. “I love this Cinnamon smell candle. They make great gift favors,” one shopper writes.