The #1 Worst Thing to Buy at Dollar Tree: “Quality Has Gone Down”

Savvy shoppers know that Dollar Tree makes it easier to stay within your budget. But just because you can get something for a bargain doesn’t necessarily mean you should. In some cases, the products simply aren’t up to snuff, and there’s one item that shopping experts agree is a hard pass at Dollar Tree.

Experts say this is the worst thing to buy at Dollar Tree.

Arguably, toilet paper is the most essential of the daily essential items. And since running out constitutes an emergency in any household, it can make it all too easy to scale back what you spend on each roll. But in a recent TikTok, shopping expert Jeff Rossen (@rossen.reports) explains that Dollar Tree might not be the best place to get that deal.

He starts off the video by showing the Homeline toilet paper at Dollar Tree. “On the surface, it looks amazing: 12 rolls, 1,000 sheets of toilet paper. Unbelievable!” he exclaims, adding that the best deal they could find on Amazon cost $13 for just 350 sheets.

However, what looks like an open-and-shut case of getting an “unbelievable deal” isn’t quite what it seems.

“When you look closer, it’s 1-ply,” he points out. “You know what 1-ply means? One-ply means it hurts—really hurts. So, if you’re going to buy stuff here, please make sure that it’s 2-ply for the sake of your guests. Even Scott—the brand name here—is also 1-ply.”

Other shoppers have complained about the store’s toilet paper.

Rossen isn’t the first person to notice the bogus deal. In a discussion thread posted to the r/DollarTree subreddit, one customer pointed out that their go-to brand Strong & Soft had suddenly changed in a very bad way.

“The other day I went in for my usual six-packs to stock up for a while and the look of the packaging had obviously changed,” they wrote. “I just opened the pack, and immediately you can tell by touch that these rolls have changed. They are so much rougher than they used to be! I’m so disappointed because this new version is no longer soft enough to be considered an option.”

Other Dollar Tree shoppers were quick to agree with the assessment. “It seems quality has gone down, and prices have gone up in most stores nowadays,” one user replied.

Another said it was flat out uncomfortable to use, saying: “I have been a purchaser for over 5 years and I will not be buying from them anymore. If you go to blow your nose, it actually hurts your skin.”

But some customers aren’t mad at 1-ply.

But while some Dollar Tree devotees joined in on decrying the less-than-plush rolls, others were quick to defend the thinner format.

“Scott’s is a popular brand for a reason,” one commenter wrote in reply to the original TikTok video. “Their toilet paper is high-quality, long-lasting, and easy on plumbing.”

“Two-ply clogs your drains, 1-ply dissolves,” another user replied. “It depends on what your pipes in your home are like.”

Others just solved the problem with some simple math: “If you double it up, now it’s 2-ply, and then it’s like, 500 sheets. Still a better deal.”

There might be other decent toilet paper options at Dollar Tree.

Fortunately, Dollar Tree might not be a total loss when it comes to TP. According to the store’s website, there are still some 2-ply products that keep customers happy, including the Harmony brand that comes in a 12-pack for just $5.

Currently, the product has a 4.4-star rating out of five stars. And from some reviews, customers seem to appreciate how soft it is for the price.

“Been buying this one for several months now,” one writes. “Been extremely happy about the quality and pricing.”

“It’s hard to find good toilet paper at a good price these days,” another writes. “I bought this in desperation one day and [I’m] glad I did. I love how thick it is, which makes us use less.”