 Skip to content
Daily Living

Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Items as Walmart and Target for $22 Cheaper

The beauty finds include OPI nail polish, Olay body wash, and more.

Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
July 22, 2025
Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
July 22, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Looking to update your makeup bag and medicine cabinet before summer’s end? You may be able to find all your favorite name-brand goodies at Dollar Tree for just $1.25. Shoppers have been flooding social media with beauty products from OPI, Olay, and more—all of which are available at Walmart and Target for up to $22 more.

RELATED: Lowest Prices of the Year Hit T.J. Maxx, Marshalls & HomeGoods Today for “Yellow Tag” Sale.

1
Olay Fresh Outlast Rose Water & Sweet Nectar Body Wash

Olay Fresh Outlast Rose Water & Sweet Nectar Body Wash
Target

Olay is one of those brands that’ll get a stamp of approval from both your mother and grandmother. This body wash promises smooth skin thanks to “a powerful blend of Vitamin B3 and antioxidants,” with the yummy scent of rose water and sweet nectar.

At Target, a 22-ounce bottle will set you back $6.99, but shopping influencer @rachelxburrows recently scored the same size bottle for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

2
OPI Nail Polish Duos

OPI pink nail polish
Walmart

On the same shopping trip, @rachelxburrows found two-packs of nail polish from the popular nail salon brand OPI. For both, it’s just $1.25, whereas at Walmart, just one polish is $12—a savings of nearly $22.

3
Invisibobble Hair Ties

Invisibobble Hair Ties
Walmart

Gone are the days when you have to endure an unsightly crease in your hair if you want to don a ponytail. Thanks to smooth, spiral, plastic ties like these from Invisibobble, your hair will still look good as new.

A three-pack of the hair ties is $8 at Walmart, which is why shopper @lovekimrizzo was so shocked to find the same thing at her local Dollar Tree for just $1.25.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Products as Walmart and Amazon for $17 Cheaper.

4
NYX This Is Milky Lip Gloss

NYX This Is Milky Lip Gloss
Walmart

Even at their full price, NYX beauty products are considered an affordable (but just as good!) alternative for some pricier makeup brands. So, it’s even more exciting when a $1.25 NYX lip gloss pops up at Dollar Tree, which is what TikToker @fabireyezz23 just encountered at her store.

The Milky Lip Gloss is listed on Walmart for up to $8.48. According to the product description, it “delivers milkshake-inspired shine and flavor.”

5
Yes To Watermelon Refreshing Jelly Mask

Yes To Watermelon Refreshing Jelly Mask and Yes to Grapefruit Moisturizer
Walmart

Shopper @rachelsfindss recently came across a couple Yes To products at her local Dollar Tree, each just $1.25.

First, she saw the Yes To Watermelon Refreshing Jelly Mask, which sells for $6.99 at Walmart. The “translucent jelly mask with gentle exfoliation” is made with 96 percent natural ingredients and formulated with lycopene- and vitamin C-rich watermelon.

She also spotted the Yes To Grapefruit Nourishing Moisturizer, made for dull and even skin. This is $4.99 at Walmart.

6
DUO Lash Adhesive

DUO Lash Adhesive
Target

If you wear flash eyelashes, you’re probably well aware of DUO’s lash adhesives.

At Target, one tube is $6.50, but @melissaem614 just found a ton of them at Dollar Tree for $1.25. The best part? The dollar store had both the clear and dark versions.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • a wooden barrel sauna with glass door in the woods
    a wooden barrel sauna with glass door in the woods
    Wellness

    Doctor Says Saunas Rival Running for Your Heart Health

    Plus 3 other surprising benefits, according to science.

  • Dollar Tree storefront
    Dollar Tree storefront
    Daily Living

    Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Items as Walmart and Target

    The beauty products are up to $22 cheaper.

  • Rear view of a woman at the airport holding a passport with a boarding pass as she walks to her departure gate
    Rear view of a woman at the airport holding a passport with a boarding pass as she walks to her departure gate
    Travel

    Avoid These Items When Traveling If You're Over 65

    Skip these unsafe style choices, experts say.

  • Washing hands in a sink
    Washing hands in a sink
    Wellness

    Is It Bad If You Don't Wash Your Hands After Going to the Bathroom?

    Doctors share 4 health-hazards of skipping the soap.

  • Woman holding cup of coffee
    Woman holding cup of coffee
    News

    Your Cup of Coffee Could Prevent Depression

    Drink it before stressful events, research suggests.

  • T.J. Maxx storefront
    T.J. Maxx storefront
    Daily Living

    Lowest Prices of the Year Hit T.J. Maxx, Marshalls & HomeGoods

    The famous "yellow tag" clearance sale starts today.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.