Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Items as Walmart and Target for $22 Cheaper

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Looking to update your makeup bag and medicine cabinet before summer’s end? You may be able to find all your favorite name-brand goodies at Dollar Tree for just $1.25. Shoppers have been flooding social media with beauty products from OPI, Olay, and more—all of which are available at Walmart and Target for up to $22 more.

RELATED: Lowest Prices of the Year Hit T.J. Maxx, Marshalls & HomeGoods Today for “Yellow Tag” Sale.

1 Olay Fresh Outlast Rose Water & Sweet Nectar Body Wash

Olay is one of those brands that’ll get a stamp of approval from both your mother and grandmother. This body wash promises smooth skin thanks to “a powerful blend of Vitamin B3 and antioxidants,” with the yummy scent of rose water and sweet nectar.

At Target, a 22-ounce bottle will set you back $6.99, but shopping influencer @rachelxburrows recently scored the same size bottle for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

2 OPI Nail Polish Duos

On the same shopping trip, @rachelxburrows found two-packs of nail polish from the popular nail salon brand OPI. For both, it’s just $1.25, whereas at Walmart, just one polish is $12—a savings of nearly $22.

3 Invisibobble Hair Ties

Gone are the days when you have to endure an unsightly crease in your hair if you want to don a ponytail. Thanks to smooth, spiral, plastic ties like these from Invisibobble, your hair will still look good as new.

A three-pack of the hair ties is $8 at Walmart, which is why shopper @lovekimrizzo was so shocked to find the same thing at her local Dollar Tree for just $1.25.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Products as Walmart and Amazon for $17 Cheaper.

4 NYX This Is Milky Lip Gloss

Even at their full price, NYX beauty products are considered an affordable (but just as good!) alternative for some pricier makeup brands. So, it’s even more exciting when a $1.25 NYX lip gloss pops up at Dollar Tree, which is what TikToker @fabireyezz23 just encountered at her store.

The Milky Lip Gloss is listed on Walmart for up to $8.48. According to the product description, it “delivers milkshake-inspired shine and flavor.”

5 Yes To Watermelon Refreshing Jelly Mask

Shopper @rachelsfindss recently came across a couple Yes To products at her local Dollar Tree, each just $1.25.

First, she saw the Yes To Watermelon Refreshing Jelly Mask, which sells for $6.99 at Walmart. The “translucent jelly mask with gentle exfoliation” is made with 96 percent natural ingredients and formulated with lycopene- and vitamin C-rich watermelon.

She also spotted the Yes To Grapefruit Nourishing Moisturizer, made for dull and even skin. This is $4.99 at Walmart.

6 DUO Lash Adhesive

If you wear flash eyelashes, you’re probably well aware of DUO’s lash adhesives.

At Target, one tube is $6.50, but @melissaem614 just found a ton of them at Dollar Tree for $1.25. The best part? The dollar store had both the clear and dark versions.