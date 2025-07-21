 Skip to content
Lowest Prices of the Year Hit T.J. Maxx, Marshalls & HomeGoods Today for “Yellow Tag” Sale

Here are all the insider secrets about this major clearance event.

July 21, 2025
It’s officially Christmas in July, as the famous “yellow tag” clearance sale kicks off today at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Whether you’re looking for a new swimsuit, a suitcase for your end-of-summer vacation, or some cute home decor, this is your chance to snag the lowest prices of the year at these discount retailers. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the “yellow tag” sale?

Twice a year, once in January and again in July, TJX Companies hosts a major clearance event at its stores, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and HomeSense.

The term “yellow tag” comes from T.J. Maxx’s secret color-coded price tags. As Best Life previously explained, any price tag without a colored sticker is regular price. Blue price tag stickers indicate that an item is part of a set; think two-piece PJ sets or a dishware set. Purple stickers mean a clothing item is part of the Runway, the name for designer pieces from brands like Gucci, Prada, and Burberry.

As for sale prices, red stickers mean that an item has been put on clearance. In some cases, you may see multiple red stickers stacked on top of each other, indicating that the item has gone through several markdowns. Finally, a yellow tag sticker means the item has hit its lowest price.

So, the yellow tag sale is simply an event in which employees at the stores add yellow stickers to tons of items in an attempt to clear out holiday/winter and summer merchandise to make room for the next season. In many cases, items are marked down up to 75 percent off, but there are plenty of reports of shoppers finding things for 90 percent off.

The July yellow tag sale starts today.

Countless shopping influencers have taken to social media to alert the public that the yellow tag sale starts today, July 21, and will last through Wednesday, July 23 (unsold inventory is likely to stick around on clearance racks for a while after). To get the best deals, keep these pointers in mind:

  • Not every store participates: Call your location and ask if they’ll be marking down yellow-tag items.
  • The first day isn’t always the best day to shop: Employees typically start the markdown process on the first day of the sale, so the second day might be your best bet to find more yellow-tag clearance items.
  • Check every department: The yellow-tag sale doesn’t just apply to clothes. Every department, including jewelry, shoes, home decor, and toys, will have markdowns.
During past sales, shoppers have snagged $2 wine glass sets, name-brand makeup for 70 cents, $6 Steven Madden sandals, and even blouses for 70 cents.

