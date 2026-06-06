11 New Aldi Clothing Finds Shoppers Are Snapping Up Right Now

Shop the best Aldi clothing finds right now, from Crane bike shorts to a Serra linen viscose pant.

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At Aldi, the clothing section has two brands worth noting: Crane athletic label and Serra everyday wear have been building a devoted following among shoppers who’ve figured out that $14.99 for an athleisure dress or $9.99 for a longline sports bra is a genuinely good deal by any standard. This week’s selection covers activewear, basics, a linen viscose pant, a midi dress, toddler sandals, and a hooded dinosaur beach towel that will make every child want to hit the pool. Here are eleven clothing finds Aldi shoppers are snapping up right now.

1 Crane Athleisure Dress—Black

Athleisure dresses work for a workout, a grocery run, and everything in between—which is why it’s a garment category that every active woman needs more of. This Crane athleisure dress in black is $14.99—the kind of versatile piece that gets worn constantly because it requires zero decisions about what to pair it with.

2 Crane Ladies Slip-On Trainer—White

White slip-on trainers are the summer shoe that goes with everything and asks for nothing in return. These Crane ladies slip-on trainers are $14.99—comparable slip-on trainers at athletic specialty stores run $50 and above, which makes this a straightforward score for anyone in need of a clean everyday sneaker.

3 Crane Premium Bike Shorts

Premium bike shorts should cost $8.99, and at Aldi they actually do. These Crane premium bike shorts in black are the workout and everyday wear staple that most women are buying in multiples once they find a pair they like.

4 Crane Premium Longline Sports Bra

A longline sports bra is the activewear piece that actually gets worn as a top, which is exactly how most people are styling them right now. This Crane premium longline sports bra in green is $9.99—pair it with the bike shorts above for a complete set under $20.

5 Crane Premium Underwear Hipster

Underwear isn’t exciting, exactly, but finding good basics is. At Aldi, you’ll pay $8.99 for a five-pack of Crane premium hipster underwear, meaning you can finally stock up without hesitation.

6 Serra Linen Viscose Pants

Linen viscose is the fabric blend that takes the breathability of linen and adds the drape that linen alone struggles with—the result is a warm-weather trouser that actually falls the way it should. These Serra linen viscose pants in green are $12.99 and one of the strongest value finds in this week’s clothing drop.

Toddler sandals that are lightweight, easy to put on, and under $5? This Lily & Dan toddler footbed sandal in cream hits all the marks while maintaining the lowest price point on this list for something your kids will wear through August.

8 Crane Ladies Sports Socks

Sports socks are the clothing category that everyone needs and nobody thinks about until they’re out of them. These Crane ladies sports socks come in assorted colors including white, pink, gray, and black at $7.99—the practical pick-up that rounds out the Crane athletic haul.

9 Men’s Shorts

A solid pair of men’s shorts at $12.99 is the summer wardrobe basic that most men buy twice a year and never think about again. These Aldi men’s shorts come as a two-pack in gray and navy, the two colors that go with everything.

10 Kirkton House Hooded Beach Towel

Hooded beach towels are extra cozy when kids are done swimming or running through the sprinkler. This one comes in a range of cute prints: dinos, sharks, axolotls, butterflies, crabs, and more. This Kirkton House hooded beach towel is $6.99 and will immediately become the most popular item at the pool.

11 Serra Midi Dress—Black

A black midi dress is the wardrobe piece that answers the question “what do I wear” for approximately forty percent of summer occasions. This Serra midi dress in black is $14.99: wear it to dinner, to a wedding shower, to work, to a Saturday farmers market. It handles all of them without complaint.