Shop 11 new Aldi home finds under $15, from vintage candle warmers to floral tablecloths.

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Where can you get super stylish, upscale, and sophisticated home goods for $15 or less? Why, Aldi of course. The grocery store with a cult following is famous for carrying expensive-looking home decor, furniture, and accessories for rock-bottom prices. The only caveat? The hottest items sell out fast, sometimes shortly after they hit the floor of your store. If you want to grab a few new items for your home without breaking the bank, it’s time to visit Aldi. Here are the 11 best new Aldi home finds under $15 in June.

1 A Welcome Mat That Screams Luxury

Aldi shoppers swear by the store’s frugal but durable doormats that look as nice as Pottery Barn options for less. Currently, get the Belavi 24″ x 36″ All Seasons Doormat – Welcome Granite mat for $9.99. It comes in four styles, each with a fade-resistant fiber surface that helps scrape shoes clean.

2 A Tea Cup Planter

Aldi has lots of functional items with quirky style, such as this planter shaped like a teacup. The Belavi Green Tea Cup Planter, $9.99, comes in pretty mint green and white. Trust me, people will definitely be asking where you got this unique piece.

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3 A Pretty Candle Warmer

Candle warmer lamps melt wax from the top down using a bulb rather than a flame, so you get fragrance without the burn time and no risk of fires starting. They are great for kids and also living situations that prohibit flame candles. This Kirkton House vintage candle warmer lamp offers an antique, upscale look for just $14.99.

4 Americana Ribbon Garland

Aldi is already dropping July 4th decor. I love the combination of the Americana ribbon and natural garland in this Kirkton House arrangement, which is $6.99. It is super versatile and works on a mantel or a staircase railing. You can also use it outdoors.

5 An Americana Neon Sign

There are a bunch of new neon signs celebrating America for Independence Day, and they are just $9.99 each. My favorite is the KIRKTON HOUSE Americana Neon Sign, which spells out America in red, white, and blue. There are other cool options to choose from.

6 A Woven Planter

I am loving all the planters at Aldi this year, which look just like similar styles from Pottery Barn and West Elm for less. This Belavi Brown Rattan Planter is just $12.99, but has an elevated look. Just drop your outdoor plant in, and it instantly upgrades your outdoor space.

7 A Gorgeous Floral Tablecloth

This Kirkton House blue floral indoor/outdoor tablecloth is designed to tolerate outdoor conditions without fading or stiffening. It’s also stunning and looks like something you would find at Serena & Lily for a ton of money. The blue floral tablescape investment is just $7.99 at Aldi.

8 The Bougiest Beach Towels

Aldi is really bringing the bougie to stores this summer. The new beach cloud towel line is honestly beautiful; each towel is priced incredibly low at $9.99. I love the blue and white colors and pattern of this Kirkton House beach cloud towel with its madala print. It would make a great gift!

9 Solar Address Stakes

For $12.99, the Belavi Solar Address Stake is such a steal. It roots into your ground, and the numbers can be easily customized. “I bought it last year, still works great! It’s brighter than I expected,” a shopper wrote on Reddit. “I really love this,” added another.

10 Matching Pillows and Throws

Every season Aldi drops new throw pillows and blankets. This week, stores are getting in shipments of America-themed ones. Choose from a variety of patterns, including KIRKTON HOUSE Americana Pillow or Throw, Stars or KIRKTON HOUSE Americana Pillow or Throw, Gingham, each $6.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 So Many Summer Gnomes

In case you don’t know, Aldi is a big supporter of gnomes. And, they are celebrating the creatures in a big way this summer with a new collection. Kirkton House Summer Gnomes, Coastal, Kirkton House Summer Gnomes, Bumble Bee, and Kirkton House Summer Gnomes, Red Stripes are $6.99 each.